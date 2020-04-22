A recent taste of competitive football after a one-year break caused by an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury has left Jamaica's American-born striker Marlee Fray excited about future prospects as she prepares to start a new chapter in her budding career.

Fray's return earlier this year to parade her skills for the young Reggae Girlz in the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship in the Dominican Republic was a fairly successful one, which virtually rekindled her appetite for action.

Though the young Reggae Girlz failed to qualify for the Fifa Women's Under-20 World Cup, they enjoyed a solid unbeaten run-up to the quarter-final stage with Fray accounting for five of their 20 goals during the tournament.

Since then, the 19-year-old, who earns her Jamaican stripe through father Michael, saw progress on the road to her optimum halted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, she was able to grab the attention of University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Head Coach Derek Pittman, prior to the outbreak, which resulted in an agreement to transfer from University of Central Florida (UCF) to the “Roadrunner” family.

While acknowledging that the decision to leave UCF was difficult, the 19-year-old seems positive about the signing and with the lengthy injury setback now behind her is eager to make the transition when the pandemic ceases.

“I am really excited about this move to UTSA and I am looking forward to a new beginning and a fresh start. It was hard to make a decision without visiting because of COVID-19, but I spent a lot of time FaceTiming with the staff at UTSA and with some of the players.

“So, I felt very comfortable and I knew it was going to be a perfect fit for me. I really respected the staff at UCF and loved playing with the team, but I just felt it was in my best interest to make a change,” Fray told the Jamaica Observer from her home in Coconut Creek, Florida.

“It was hard coming off an ACL injury and showing up to college recently cleared with not having played a game in a year, and so I was happy to have played my first games back for Jamaica in the Dominican Republic. So I am super excited to join UTSA to play for Coach Pittman and his staff and get back to doing what I love,” she added.

That said, Pittman, welcomed the addition of the powerfully built striker, whose prowess is seemingly genetic as both her parents, Michael and Desiree, paraded their skills for University of Hartford.

Fray's father is a former Jamaican youth player and Wolmer's Boys' alumnus, while her grandmother, Charlotte Moran, is a member of the United States Youth Soccer Hall of Fame.

Pittman is confident that Fray and other signees will add top quality to the UTSA for 2020 in order to compete for a C-USA Championship. “We are extremely excited to have her join our Roadrunner soccer family. Marlee is a talented, attacking player that is a top finisher with a knack for scoring goals. She has the ability to be a strong target forward that can bring her teammates into play or simply face up with the ball to open up defences on the dribble or with penetrating passes.

“Her experience winning a national championship for her club team, Sunrise Sting, playing for the U-20 Jamaican National team and training in an intense environment at UCF sets herself up well to make an immediate impact in C-USA,” Pittman reasoned.

Despite being unable to hit the pitch due to the restrictions brought on by COVID-19, Fray pointed out that her main aim is to stay active and healthy as the days go by.

“I am just figuring things out as I go because I moved back home and was unable to finish my freshmen year at UCF, however, I am safe and healthy and able to complete my classes online. So all is good and I'm home spending time with my family.

“The difficult part is not being able to see my friends everyday and training. There are no fields or parks open, so I can only run on the road and do small stuff to stay active until things return to the way it was,” she shared.

“So at the moment, I am just getting myself prepared the best I can for my new team, spending time with my family, and looking forward to my new adventure,” Fray, who was a member of Jamaica's Under-17 Caribbean Football Union 2015 champion team, ended.