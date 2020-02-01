Reggae Girlz seek positive result in must-win tie against Canada

MCALLEN, Texas — Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hubert Busby is cautiously optimistic ahead of his side's crucial must-win Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifying Group B contest against rivals Canada at HEB Park in Edinburgh today at 6:10 pm (Jamaica time).

After going down 0-1 to Mexico in their opening contest on Wednesday, the Jamaicans will require a win to keep their chances of progressing to the semi-finals alive, as they are currently in third position without a point.

Both Canada, who hammered St Kitts and Nevis 11-0 on opening day, and Mexico are on three points.

Busby, who, along with assistants Alicia Wilson-Lopez and Andrew Price, took the team through an hour-and-a-half session in nippy conditions at Rio Grande Valley Park opposite the match venue yesterday, believes with proper execution, his team can snare all three points.

The Girlz, who created several scoring chances against Mexico, lacked proper execution in the final third and, as a result, came out on the losing end.

“We come across a very tough eighth-ranked Canada but obviously we've looked at a few things that we're looking to implement. I think as we continually look to grow and develop as a programme at this level, it is about us having and looking to impose more of our will on the game.

“We've shown in the first game that we are here and we can compete with these teams and make an impact in this tournament, but we have to be defensively sound and make sure that on set pieces we are extremely switched on and communicate all the things that we have been working on,” Busby told the Jamaica Observer.

“Our focus is to make sure we understand what Canada is looking to do and how they play, but more importantly, look at what we need to do and execute our game plan as well,” he added. When Jamaica and Canada last met, the latter came away 2-0 winners at the 2018 Concacaf Women's Championship, also at the same venue.

While reflecting on that performance, Busby pointed out that a significant component for his Reggae Girlz team is to ensure that any mistakes from that contest do not recur.

“Canada is no doubt one of the best teams in the competition, so we have to be able to keep the ball better and try to minimise their chances as best as we can. I think at the end of the game we are a lot better and if we are able to once again show that level of quality and more importantly take our chances in front of goal, then we give ourselves a very good chance of winning that game,” the coach reasoned.

While Canada will be wary of the Reggae Girlz's speed and athleticism, the Jamaicans are expected to deliver every facet of their game to perfection if they intend to scale this hurdle.

In order to do that, Busby is cognisant that the best combination of players must take the field and as such is still undecided on a starting line-up.

However, a major positive for the camp is that captain and striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who celebrated her 23rd birthday yesterday, was active during the team's training session.

Based on observation, Shaw, who is being monitored following a clash of heads with a Mexican defender during the opening game, looks set to once again lead the attacking line alongside Cheyna Matthews and Tiffany Cameron.

Sydney Schneider is expected to start in goal with Konya Plummer expected back in the defensive line to partner Allyson Swaby, Deneisha Blackwood and Sashana Campbell.

Chantelle Swaby, who played a central defensive role in the first game, seems set to reclaim her holding midfield role with Havana Solaun, while Kayla McCoy could replace Chinyelu Asher in an attacking midfield role.

“Obviously, we are just looking to see what happens this afternoon in terms of looking at all the players that are healthy and then make that decision. The good thing is that all the players know what their roles are, whether they start or [get] called upon during the game.

“I think she [Shaw] is feeling good and the reports are positive and again she is one of those players who we have to look at, but by all means it looks like she is in good spirits and she should be ready to go,” the coach shared. After facing Canada, Jamaica will play St Kitts and Nevis next Tuesday in their last Group B match, after which the top two teams in the group will square off against their Group A counterparts.

The two winners of those Concacaf semi-finals on February 7 will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games later this year, as well as advance to the Concacaf final on February 9.

Both the semi-finals and final will be played in Carson, California.