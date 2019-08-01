Slip again

Jamaica's senior Reggae Girlz medal hunt at the 18th Pan American Games came to an end yesterday when they suffered another 0-2 defeat, this time to Colombia.

Leicy Maria Santos got both goals for Colombia, who moved to the top of the standings on four points.

Santos's first strike was a well-taken free kick in the 51st minute, with the other being a shot from a distance that rolled under the body of a diving Sydney Schneider in the 87th minute.

Jayda Pelaia-Hylton had Jamaica's best chance at goal when she headed wide in the 71st minute from a set play.

The defeat saw the Jamaicans being knocked out of contention at the foot of the standings without a point, as second-placed Paraguay (four points) defeated Mexico (three points) 2-1 in the group opener at the Estadio Universidad San Marcos in Lima, Peru.

Jamaica will close their campaign against Paraguay on Saturday, while Mexico will play Colombia.

Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hue Menzies felt his team was lacking in certain areas as though they were slightly dominant in possession, they failed to really unlock the Colombian defence.

“It is good to have a little bit of athleticism when you are out there and obviously we are blessed with that, but we feel like we didn't use that as much as we are capable of and again our defence was not as good as we wanted it to be.

“But credit goes to Colombia for the way they played; they played with numbers forward and they have a little bit of an attitude defensively, so credit to them,” Menzies told the Jamaica Observer.

Despite the disappointing results. Menzies pointed out that the experience will serve the young players well for future tournaments, especially with the Olympic Qualifiers to come later this year.

“Obviously we brought a young team; it didn't fall into Fifa window so it was difficult to get all our players here that we could perform, we feel if we had the other players we would probably have better results.

“But the bigger thing for us is to give a lot of our younger players the experience because we feel we lack the international experience and this was a great opportunity to do that,” Menzies shared.

“So at the end of the day, I thought we gave a great effort today (yesterday); obviously Colombia is a little bit more experienced as you can see but I thought our effort was good and hopefully we can take this back and learn from it,” he added.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper and captain Sydney Schneider lamented her effort to gather the ball cleanly on the second goal.

“Obviously the first goal was a good free kick; the second, unfortunately, I made a mistake and I really thought I should have had that,” the World Cup goalie declared.

“But we are here getting experience. I think that is what we need; a lot of the teams that we are facing are older and have been playing together for a while and they have a lot of their players that are normally there.

“We are a fairly new team, a young team with the players that came in, and we are just trying to mesh together and I think that is the biggest thing, just getting chemistry and knowing our strengths and weaknesses going forward,” she added.