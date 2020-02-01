Reggae Marathon going places

The Reggae Marathon has been selected as a Caribbean qualifying race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) Wanda Age Group World Rankings.

The AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings was launched in 2018 and will take place at the Virgin Money London Marathon this April.

In making the announcement Alfred “Frano” Francis, race director of Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K, said: “Jamaica has again made its mark on the marathon circuit which has facilitated this new opportunity. We are very pleased to be included in such august company and for our participants from this year's race to be able to take part in the AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings.”

The third edition of the age group rankings will run from October 12, 2020 to December 31, 2021 and will feature more than 175 marathon organisations. Runners can earn up to two qualifying times over the 14-month period, with the fastest age group athletes earning a place at the World Championships to be held in the spring of 2022.

“This augurs well for the future of international and local marathon runners expected for the Reggae Marathon's 20th anniversary on December 6 in Negril,” Francis noted.

Tim Hadzima, executive director of the Abbott World Marathon Majors said, “The interest and excitement around the series continue to build, and as the second edition is in full swing we are busy working to expand into new locations for the third year.”

In 2019, Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K also joined four other Caribbean marathons to form the Five Island Challenge race series, sponsored by Atlanta Life Insurance Company of USA.

The organisers of the Five Island Challenge said the new challenge is to encourage distance runners from across the world to thread their way through the palm trees and beaches of the various islands, while enjoying a fun 'runcation'.