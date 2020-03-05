Reggae Youths held by Irwin

IR WIN, St James — Reggae Youths dropped points for the first time this season after being held to a 4-4 draw by Irwin FC, while Somerton earned a third-straight win, beating Bogue FC 2-1 as the first round of the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League came to an end on Monday.

Romaine Reid scored a hat-trick for Reggae Youths who had won the previous four games, while Christopher Reid scored a brace in the game at Irwin High School, while Somerton FC moved into second place in Zone One with their win at UDC field.

Reggae Youths ended the first round on 13 points and on top of Zone One, three points more than Granville FC (10), followed by Cambridge FC (eight), Montego Bay Boys Club (six), Irwin FC (five), and Club Ville who are yet to score a point, having lost all five games.

Heights FC, the only team with a perfect win record, lead Zone Two with 15 points, five ahead of Somerton FC, Fire House are in third on eight points, Melbourne Mind Games are on seven with Violet Kickers and Bogue FC are on one point each.

At Irwin on Monday, Irwin FC led 2-1 at half-time before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Christopher Reid gave the home team the lead in the 16th minute before Romaine Reid equalised in the 20th for Reggae Youths.

Chaquille James restored Irwin FC's lead in the 35th minute before Romaine Reid brought them back level in the 45th minute and Nicolas Campbell gave the visitors the lead in the 65th minute with his joint league-leading fourth goal of the season.

Ralph Gordon brought Irwin FC back on level terms in the 78th minute to tie up the game at 3-3, but Romaine Reid completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute as Reggae Youths led 4-3 and with two minutes to go, Christopher Reid completed his brace to help his team share the points.

At the UDC field, Earl Anderson's 24th-minute goal gave Somerton FC the lead and they were up at the half-time break before Diego Clarke levelled for Bogue FC.

Javorn Palmer, however, ensured Somerton FC's victory with a goal in the 74th minute.

— Paul Reid