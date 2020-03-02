Reggae Youths hunt 5th-straight win today

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Reggae Youths will be going after a fifth-straight win today when they take on Irwin Football Club in a Zone One game at Irwin High School, starting at 3:00 pm as the first round of the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Major League comes to an end.

Reggae Youths, who are in rebuilding mode after being relegated from the Western Confederation Super League last season, have won their first four games which landed them atop of the points table in Zone One ahead of Granville Football Club, while Irwin Football Club are second to last.

Also today, another former winners, Somerton Football Club will be going for a third-consecutive victory when they take on Bogue Football Club at Somerton Community Centre.

Reggae Youths have dominated the zone so far this season with the most goals scored, 12, and the best defence, two goals allowed, while Irwin Football Club are at the other end of the spectrum, scoring just four goals, the least in the zone, while conceding nine, the most.

Jeffrey Perry, Nicholas Campbell, and Oshane Thompson have a combined nine goals for Reggae Youths so far and are expected to play today.

Somerton Football Club are coming off back-to-back wins and have not conceded a goal in their last three games and will start as favourites against Bogue Football Club, who share last place in Zone Two with Violet Kickers, both on one point each.

— Paul Reid