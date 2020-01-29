Reggae Youths hunt second-straight win in Sandals Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Reggae Youths will go in search of back-to-back wins in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League when they take on Cambridge FC in their Zone One game at UDC field today at 3:00 pm.
Reggae Youths, who were demoted from the Western Confederation Super League last season, won their first game 3-1 and are tied for second with two other teams, behind leaders Granville FC, while Cambridge FC are still seeking their first win after being held for a draw in their first game.
One of the teams on three points is Montego Bay Boys Club who earned their first win, beating Irwin FC 3-0 at UDC field on Monday.
Oshane Powell scored a second-half double to power Montego Bay Boys Club to their first win after they were beaten by Reggae Youths in their opening game a week earlier.
Glenroy Williams gave Montego Bay Boys Club the lead after 19 minutes but they had to wait until the 64th minute when Powell got his first, then added a second in time added on.
— Paul Reid
