Reggae Youths meet Granville in Sandals Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions Reggae Youths and Granville Football Club will put their unbeaten records on the line today when they meet in a Zone One top-of-the-group clash in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League at UDC field, starting at 3:00 pm.
Reggae Youths lead with six points after winning both games played while Granville FC are coming off a win after drawing their first game to be two points adrift.
At Irwin High, Irwin Football Club and promoted Cambridge Football Club will meet in another Zone One game.
Reggae Youths, who are rebuilding their team after losing most of their players to teams in the Western Confederation Super League, are off to a fast start with wins over Montego Bay Boys Club and Cambridge FC, after being relegated from the Super League.
Jeffrey Perry has scored in both games played so far and leads the league with three goals while Granville Football Club will hope Corey Matthews and Davion Thelwell can continue where they left off in their win over Club Ville.
Irwin Football Club who just missed the semi-finals last season, will start favourites against the promoted Cambridge FC, who are yet to hit their strides with just a point earned from their two games played.
— Paul Reid
