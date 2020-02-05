Reggae Youths overrun Granville 4-0 in Sandals Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Nicholas Campbell scored a double as Reggae Youths outclassed Granville FC 4-0 in their first meeting in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League at UDC Field on Monday in a match-up of teams that were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League last season.

Campbell's brace took his tally of the season to three as Reggae Youths raced to nine points from their third -traight victory in Zone One and opened a five-point gap on the tables.

The lop-sided wins also went some ways to atone for their 1-6 loss to Granville FC in the Super League last season.

Also on Monday, Ralph Gordon scored a double for Irwin FC in their 2-2 draw against Cambridge FC at Irwin High.

At UDC, Jeffrey Perry opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his league-leading fourth strike before Campbell doubled the advantage with a rasping left footer in the 41st minute that flew past goalkeeper Loxley Reid Junior at his near right post.

Oshane Thompson scored his second of the season when he gave Reggae Youths a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute and Campbell completed his brace when a Granville FC defender inadvertently passed the ball softly in his path just outside the 18-yard box and he gave Reid no chance of saving the shot from about 10 yards out, slotting the ball into the far right corner of the goal.

Gordon gave Irwin the lead after just seven minutes, but Cambridge FC who are yet to get a win after promotion from the Division One last season, took over the lead with goals from Oneeko Allen in the 26th minute and Obrien Bent in the 47th.

Gordon came back in the 67th minute to score his second of the game and salvage a point for Irwin FC.

Last week, Fire House and Somerton both got their first wins of the campaign with victories over Bogue FC and Violet Kickers, respectively.

Odale Campbell's 57th-minute goal was enough for Fire House FC to beat Bogue FC, while Hakeem Graham scored a double, netting in the third and 60th minutes for Somerton FC to blank Violet Kickers 2-0.