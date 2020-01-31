Reggae Youths roll on in St James Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Former winners Reggae Youths won consecutive games to start the St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League with a 2-1 win over promoted Cambridge FC in a Zone One game at UDC Field on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Panton's goal in time added at the end of the second half gave Reggae Youths the win as they took over the lead with six points, two more than Granville FC, also former champions.

Heights FC are also on six points from two wins in Zone Two, leading Melbourne Mind Game who are on four points and Fire House FC in third place, on two points.

After a goalless first half on Tuesday, Nicholas Campbell gave Reggae Youths the lead in the 47th minute before Okeeno Allen levelled the score for Cambridge FC in the 70th minute.

Perry, however, unlocked the tie when he scored two minutes into time added as Reggae Youths grabbed all three points.

— Paul Reid