Reggae Youths roll on in St James Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James – Former winners Reggae Youths won consecutive games to start the St James FA/Sandals Resorts International Major League with a 2-1 win over promoted Cambridge FC in a Zone One game at UDC Field on Tuesday.
Jeffrey Panton's goal in time added at the end of the second half gave Reggae Youths the win as they took over the lead with six points, two more than Granville FC, also former champions.
Heights FC are also on six points from two wins in Zone Two, leading Melbourne Mind Game who are on four points and Fire House FC in third place, on two points.
After a goalless first half on Tuesday, Nicholas Campbell gave Reggae Youths the lead in the 47th minute before Okeeno Allen levelled the score for Cambridge FC in the 70th minute.
Perry, however, unlocked the tie when he scored two minutes into time added as Reggae Youths grabbed all three points.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy