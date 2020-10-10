Regional, international speakers to present at Safe Sports Webinar Series

The Drive Phase Media's Safe Sports Webinar Series will continue with a session today.

The 90-minute virtual event will be streamed live on YouTube (The Drive Phase Media) and Facebook (@TheDrivePhase) from 4:00 pm (Jamaican time) and will be moderated by Olympian Sherone Simpson.

Three international and regional presenters will be discussing issues in safeguarding children in sports along with solutions for the way forward for the sporting industry.

The chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, Rosalee Gage-Grey, will be speaking about 'Mandatory reporting and our responsibility in Jamaica'. Director and co-founder of the Caribbean Sport and Development Agency, Mark Mungal, will be discussing, 'Sexual misconduct, awareness and education in the Caribbean' while a member of the Safe Sports International Advisory Committee Dr Kari Fasting will address 'Issues and challenges in safeguarding children in sport.'

Chairperson of the webinar's planning committee, sports consultant Dalton Myers, says the next webinar series is important to building knowledge of the issues in safeguarding youth in sports.

“After the first session in the series, we confirmed that there is great interest in unearthing the issues and also discussing solid solutions to protect sports in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.”

Participants will also have the opportunity to interact with the panellists during a question and answer segment. Questions can be sent in advance via e-mail to thedrivephase@gmail.com or via social media to @drivephaseja on Twitter or @thedrivephase on Instagram and Facebook.

The initiative has been endorsed by the Faculty of Sports Science at the University of Technology, Jamaica.