Registration now open for Virtual Reggae Marathon 2020

Registration is now open for local and international participants in this year's Virtual Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K event.

Participants are invited to register via www.reggaemarathon.com and choose their virtual event.

Registration remains open until November 30 and runners/walkers can complete their choice of event between November 14 to December 6.

“The virtual event is a first for Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K, now in its 20th year. We decided to go virtual so as not to disappoint the thousands of local and international participants who were looking forward to arriving in Negril for the event this year,” said Alfred “Frano” Francis, race director.

Under the new arrangement, each participant anywhere in the world will be able to run their own individual race between November 14 and December 6 and submit their times. Each runner or walker will receive a Digital Finisher Certificate and runner's bib, while post-race each will get a medal, signature Reggae Marathon T-shirt, and branded tote bag.

Francis also disclosed that going forward the Virtual Reggae Marathon event will be held along with the physical race. “We are excited about this new feature and the possibilities in store for our charity partner, the Heart Foundation of Jamaica,” he noted.

Over the past two decades, thousands of participants from over 40 countries have travelled to Jamaica to join thousands of locals at the top-ranking international event held in Negril.