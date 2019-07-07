Reifer wants to be permanent Windies coach

LEEDS, England — Floyd Reifer, appointed the West Indies interim head coach on the eve of the ICC World Cup, says he is interested in landing the job permanently and be at the forefront of reshaping the fortunes of the regional side.

West Indies were woefully short of progressing to the semi-finals, gaining only five points after losing six of nine games.

“Obviously, in a permanent position you could put your plans in place and you can build on what we had here. We have a lot of young players in the side and we want to build with those guys,” Barbadian Reifer said during the mixed zone following the 23-run win over Afghanistan at Headingley on Thursday.

“We have a lot to build on, and I guarantee you that the next four years we'll be there at that World Cup final.”

There has been plenty of talk surrounding how much the younger players have gleaned from the World Cup experience, but the interim coach admitted it had also been a learning curve for him.

“I've learned a lot as a coach working with the guys. This is my first World Cup as well. I've interacted with some of the coaches from the other teams, and I've written down a lot of stuff.

“I have to do a lot of reflection as well, and [I have to] keep planning and keep building on the positives. I just want to thank the coaching staff for giving me the full support, the players for giving me the full support as well,” said Reifer, who got the nod after Englishman Richard Pybus was relieved of his duties.

Aside from playing poorly in some of the games, on a number of occasions the West Indies team was guilty of failing to capitalise when having the upper hand.

“It's disappointing for us not getting into the final four and pushing towards the World Cup final. The positive is that we played decent cricket, and got ourselves in position to win a lot of games and found a way to lose. We got to improve on the small areas, and on the small things that we need to get over the line,” the interim coach explained.

While the decision-making and execution at critical moments were noted weak points, he said fitness and running between wickets were two other areas of concern.

In the loss to Sri Lanka at The Riverside Cricket Groundlast week, West Indies suffered three run outs, with two of them occurring due to miscommunication and significantly hurting the team when on course for victory. There were crippling run outs in other games.

“We know we have to improve our fitness. We are natural athletes, but the way the game is going now fitness is important. So as we go forward we got to stress a lot on the fitness standards of players going into tournaments and series.

“It [the running between wickets] was unfortunate, especially the game we played against Sri Lanka, chasing those 300-odd runs. I thought we were in the game all the way, but run outs can always mess up an innings,” he said.

“We just got to kind of trust each other — it's just miscommunication at some points but as we go forward as a unit and guys get accustomed to playing with each other then all those things will be sorted in terms of trust and building that strong communication amongst the guys,” he assured.

The West Indies side's next assignment comes later this summer when they host India in the Caribbean and in Florida for a series comprising Test, One-Day International and Twenty20 matches.