Rest well, Al Bennett!

Daughter Jacqueline Bennett (left) consoles stepmother and widow Jennifer Bennett as they veiw the remains of Alworth Dunkley Bennett Sr prior to the start of his thanksgiving service at Romans Chapel, Dunrobin Ave, on Wednesday. Bennett Sr, a former editor of the Observer Racing Guide publication and Patrol Judge, died last December 29, 2020 at age 75. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

