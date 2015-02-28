Results from the 44th stagingof the Gibson McCook Relays

Event 1 Men's Pole Vault OPEN Sponsor: Ffresh (Wisynco ) Meet Record: 4.42m R 2/22/2014 Xavier Bolan 1 #1203 Shurland, Andwele KC 4.10m 2 #1184 Moore, Jafar KC 3.60m 3 #1006 Bigby, Laurence JC 3.00m 4 #608 Coke, Shamar Excelsior 3.00m Event 2 Women's High Jump OPEN Sponsor: PUMA Meet Record: 1.89m R Karen Beautle 2000 1 #781 Anglin, Daniella Herbert Morrison 1.75m 1 #2090 Foreman, Shantae St Jago 1.75m 3 #2374 Clayton, Roschelle 1.75m Unattached 4 #477 Mullings, Abigale 1.65m Edwin Allen Event 3 Men's Long Jump OPEN Sponsor: Serge Island Dairies Meet Record: 7.95m R Nicholas Gordon 2/28/2015 1 #778 Archibald, Emanuel Guyana 7.88m -0.4 2 #670 Thompson, Shawn-D G C Foster 7.62m 0.5 3 #1253 Martin, Holland Leap of Faith 7.41m -0.4 4 #2398 Williams, Domon UWI Mona 7.32m 0.8 Event 4 Women's Long Jump OPEN Sponsor: GMROC Meet Record: 6.63m R Shanieka Thomas 2/28/2015 1 #2767 Hickling, Tissanna G C Foster 6.54m -0.3 2 #1251 Myers, Tamara Leap of Faith 6.50m 0.9 3 #1555 Petrie, Jody-Ann MVP 6.01m -0.4 4 #1860 Antoine, Sandisha St Lucia 5.90m 0.8 Event 5 Men's High Jump OPEN Sponsor: NACAC Meet Record: 2.24m R Germaine Mason 2004 1 #672 Wilson, Lushane G C Foster 2.20m 2 #2392 Moulton, Carlington UWI Mona 2.05m 2 #2142 Marshall, Damar St Jago 2.05m 2 #2612 Pierre, Nishron JC 2.05m Event 6 Men's One Mile Run OPEN Sponsor: Digicel Meet Record: 4:09.00 R Rayon Lawrence 2/25/2012 1 #1329 Glave, Daniel Maximum Aerobic 4:19.94 2 #561 Davy, Jevanne EXED 4:20.24 3 #671 Tomlin, Ackeem G C Foster 4:25.18 4 #1330 Moore, Dwayne Maximum Aerobic 4:26.00 Event 7 Women's One Mile Run OPEN Sponsor: Advanced Scales and Equipment Meet Record: 4:57.21 R Taniece Barnett 3/12/2011 1 #2441 James, Samantha Vision Track 5:09.60 2 #467 Jones, Jeneil Edwin Allen 5:20.64 3 #2099 Johnson, Rushell St Jago 5:22.62 4 #486 Simms, Rickeisha Edwin Allen 5:25.25 Event 8 Boys' Under 10 4x100-Metre Relay PREP U10 Sponsor: Western Sports Meet Record: 54.29 R VAZ PREP 2013 1 Sts Peter & Paul 56.12 2 Emmanuel Prep 57.06 3 Ardenne Prep 57.71 4Vaz Prep 58.19 Event 9 Boys' Under 10 4x100-Metre Relay PRIMARY U10 Sponsor: Milo (Nestle) Meet Record: 53.48 R Lawrence Tavern Primary 2/23/2019 1 St Richards Primary 55.00 2 Spanish Town Primary 55.07 3 Lawrence Tavern 56.68 4 Lyssons Primary 56.97 Event 10 Boys' 10-11 4x100-Metre Relay PRIMARY U12 Sponsor: Dairy Industries Meet Record: 51.96 R Naggo Head Primary 2019 B Dalley, B Ellis, D Hinds, O St John 1 Harbour View Primary 51.65R 2 St Richards Primary 54.12 3 Half-Way-Tree Primary 54.57 4 Golden Spring Primary 55.23 Event 11 Boys' 10-11 4x100-Metre Relay PREP U12 Sponsor: Western Union Meet Record: 52.71 R Emmanuel Christian Academy 2019 J Dunbar, M Edwards, A Lee, J Royal 1 Hydel Prep 52.61R 2 OLA 53.49 3 Sts Peter & Paul 53.51 4 Vaz Prep 53.66 Event 12 Girls' 10-11 4x100-Metre Relay PREP U12 Sponsor: MJD Pharmaceuticals Meet Record: 52.41 R Hydel Preparatory 2019 M Brown, J Daley, R Facey, A Grant 1 Hydel Prep 54.32 2 Vaz Prep 55.13 3 OLA 57.52 4 Emmanuel Prep 58.41 Event 13 Girls' 10-11 4x100-Metre Relay PRIMARY U12 Sponsor: Joan Duncan Foundation Meet Record: 51.58 R Naggo Head Primary 2019 B Dalley, B Ellis, D Hinds, O St John 1 Half-Way-Tree Primary 53.21 2 Rockhall Primary 54.98 3 Golden Spring Primary 55.69 4 St Richards Primary 55.83 Event 14 Boys' 16-18 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 1 Sponsor: CVM Championshp Meet Record: 39.32 R Calabar High 2015 1 Kingston College 40.44 2 Calabar High 40.46 3 Jamaica College 40.70 4 Excelsior High 41.10 Event 15 Boys' 14-15 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 2 Sponsor: J F Mills Cari-Med CHAMPIONSHIP Meet Record: 40.65 R Kingston College 2014 1 Kingston College 41.05 2 STETHS 41.51 3 Jamaica College 41.61 4 Wolmer's Boys' School 41.99 Event 16 Boys' 13-Year-Olds 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 3 Sponsor: Guardian Life Meet Record: 41.83 R Calabar High 2014 1 Jamaica College 43.51 2 Calabar High 44.01 3 Excelsior High 45.26 4 Cornwall College 45.64 Event 17 Boys' 10-12 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 4 Sponsor: Semola Breakfast Cereal (Musson Jamaica) Meet Record: 44.38 R Calabar High 2014 1 Calabar High 45.47 2 Kingston College 45.48 3 STETHS 46.14 4 Wolmer's Boys' 46.27 Event 18 Men's 4x100-Metre Relay CLUBS Sponsor: Rainbow Awnings Championship Meet Record: 38.08 R Racers Lion 2010 1 Racers Track Club 38.59 2 Speed Unit 39.64 3 G C Foster College 39.82 4 UWI Mona 40.54 Event 19 Women's 4x100-Metre Relay CLUBS Sponsor: Powerade (Wisynco) Meet Record: 43.13 R UTech 2015 1 Sprintec 43.47 2 G C Foster College 44.46 3 UTech 44.78 4 Mico 47.84 Event 20 Girls' 17-18 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 1 Sponsor: Child's Play Championship Meet Record: 44.48 R St Jago High 2014 1 Edwin Allen High 44.70 2 St Jago High 45.09 3 Holmwood Technical 45.38 4 Hydel High 46.54 Event 21 Girls' 15-16 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 2 Sponsor: CVM CHAMPIONSHIP Meet Record: 44.75 R Edwin Allen High 2019 K Davis, P Chambers, B Hall, S Palmer 1 Edwin Allen High 43.73R 2 Holmwood Technical 45.18 3 St Jago High 45.78 4 Hydel High 45.81 Event 22 Girls' 13-14 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 3 Sponsor: CIBC First Carribean Intl Bank Meet Record: 44.59 R Edwin Allen High 2019 T Clayton, T Clayton, S Cole, B Johnson 1 St Jago High 46.81 2 Edwin Allen High 46.91 3 Hydel High3 47.17 4 Vere Technical 47.31 Event 23 Girls' 10-12 4x100-Metre Relay CLASS 4 Sponsor: Restaurants of Jamaica Meet Record: 47.23 R Hydel High 2017 1 St Jago High 47.28 2 Edwin Allen High 47.97 3 Vere Technical 48.96 4 Immaculate Conception 48.97 Event 24 Men's 4x100 Meter Relay MASTERS Sponsor: Nu-Pak (Musson Jamaica) Meet Record: 43.50 R Can/Jam Masters 2016 D Ryan, R Reid, L McEwan, E Keene 1 Jamaica Elite 44.63 2 Jamaica Masters 45.42 3 Big Brother Masters 46.28 4 Express Masters 51.16 Event 25 Men's 4x100-Metre Relay SPECIAL Sponsor: Eastwood Limited Meet Record: 46.06 R St Ann 2005 1 St Catherine A 47.71 2 St Andrew A 49.87 3 Kingston A 52.01 4 Clarendon A 53.58 Event 26 Boys's 10-18 4x800-Metre Relay HS OPEN Sponsor: Puma Championship Meet Record: 7:31.71 R Calabar High 2019 D Cunningham, K Farquharson, D Gayle, R Marsha 1 Calabar High 7:29.04R 2 Kingston College 7:36.24 3 Jamaica College 7:37.76 4 STETHS 4 7:42.89 Event 27 Girls' 10-18 4x800-Metre Relay HS OPEN Sponsor: Tastee Championship Meet Record: 8:46.40 R Edwin Allen High 2018 K Grant, S Ingram, C Donald, J McLean 1 Edwin Allen High 8:51.81 2 Holmwood Technical 9:05.05 3 Spalding High 9:06.29 4 St Mary High 9:08.72 Event 28 Women's 100-Metre Dash OPEN Sponsor: JTA Cooperative Credit Union Meet Record: 11.11 R Sherone Simpson 2004 1 #2386 McGregor, Roneisha UWI Mona 11.58 0.1 2 #2878 Cameron, Kashieka UTech 11.59 0.1 3 #1250 McDonald, Petra Leap of Faith 11.60 0.1 4 #1554 Nanda, Srabani MVP 11.62 0.1 Event 29 Men's 100-Metre Dash OPEN Sponsor: COK Sodality Meet Record: 10.01 R Zharnel Hughes 2/24/2018 1 #1829 Bailey, Oshane Sprintec 10.21 0.9 2 #13 Anderson, Kenroy Adidas 10.23 +0.0 3 #778 Archibald, Emanuel Guyana 10.38 0.9 4 #2383 Morrison, Andre Speed Unit 10.50 0.9 Event 30 Women's 400-Metre Dash OPEN Sponsor: GMROC Meet Record: 51.23 R Stephenie McPherson 2/22/2014 1 #1639 Clayton, Rushell Pelican 53.15 2 #2590 McLeod, Candice UWI Mona 53.35 3 #1550 Bromfield, Junelle MVP 54.73 4 #3187 McNeal, Yanique Pelican 57.65 Event 31 Men's 400-MetreDash OPEN Sponsor: Sherwin Williams Meet Record: 45.50 R Bertland Cameron 1984 1 #1826 Williams, Andy Speed Unit 47.33 2 #1699 Watson, Antonio Petersfield 47.95 3 #1255 Cato, Roxroy Lyfestyle 48.11 4 #1560 Black, Robin Speed Unit 48.76 Event 32 Men's 1600 Sprint Medley CLUBS Sponsor: Caribbean Dreams - Jamaica Teas Ltd Meet Record: 3:18.99 R UWI MONA 2012 1 Maximum Aerobic 3:24.40 2 EXED 3:24.66 3 G C Foster College 3:26.93 4 UWI Mona 3:29.15 Event 33 Boys's 10-18 1600 Sprint Medley HS OPEN Sponsor: WATA (Wisynco) Meet Record: 3:25.99 R Enid Bennett High 2019 C Gordon, A Green, K Perry, L Murphy 1 Kingston College 3:32.58 2 Calabar High 3:35.50 3 Jamaica College 3:37.62 4 Holmwood Technical 3:40.98 Event 34 Girls' 10-18 1600 Sprint Medley HS OPEN Sponsor: Grace Foods Meet Record: 4:00.83 R The Queen's School 2019 M Lewis, D Hartley, D Freeman, B Brown 1 Rusea's High 4:00.16R 2 Edwin Allen High 4:00.42R 3 The Queen's School 4:06.15 4 St Jago High 4:07.36 Event 35 Girls' 10-18 4x200-Metre Relay HS OPEN Sponsor: Jamaica Biscuit Company Championship Meet Record: 1:33.82 R Hydel High 2017 R McGregor, I Belnavis, T Hemmings, G Clayton 1 Edwin Allen High 1:35.61 2 St Jago High 1:36.35 3 Excelsior High 1:36.94 4 Holmwood Technical 1:38.83 Event 36 Boys' 16-18 4x200-Metre Relay CLASS 1 Sponsor: Digicel Championship Meet Record: 1:24.67 R Jamaica College 1992 1 St Jago High 1:26.18 2 Excelsior High 1:26.54 3 Kingston College 1:27.86 4 Calabar High 1:28.14 Event 37 Boys' 14-15 4x200-Metre Relay CLASS 2 Sponsor: Cal's Manufacturing Ltd Championship Meet Record: 1:25.30 R Kingston College 2014 1 Wolmer's Boys' School 1:29.02 2 Jamaica College 1:29.08 3 Kingston College 1:29.68 4 STETHS 1:29.70 Event 38 Boys' 13-Year-Olds 4x200-Metre Relay CLASS 3 Sponsor: First Heritage Co-op Credit Union Meet Record: 1:31.39 R Kingston College 2018 1 Kingston College 1:31.75 2 Excelsior High 1:34.77 3 Wolmer's Boys' School 1:37.23 4 Herbert Morrison 1:37.65 Event 39 Boys' 10-12 4x200-Metre Relay CLASS 4 Sponsor: Digicel Meet Record: 1:34.71 R Wolmer's Boys' School 2010 1 Kingston College 1:39.55 2 Wolmer's Boys' School 1:39.60 3 St Jago High 1:40.18 4 Jamaica College 1:41.15 Event 40 Women's 4x400-Metre Relay CLUBS Sponsor: Cheerios (Nestle) Meet Record: 3:29.87 R UTech 2015 1 Sprintec 3:35.16 2 G C Foster College 3:44.49 3 Mico 4:16.89 Event 41 Men's 4x400-Metre Relay CLUBS Sponsor: The Art Printery Championship Meet Record: 3:03.18 R Racers 2015 1 Sprintec 3:05.17 2 Puma MVP 3:05.55 3 G C Foster College 3:06.65 4 Racers Track Club 3:07.54 Event 42 Girls' 10-18 4x400-Metre Relay HS OPEN Sponsor: Puma Championship Meet Record: 3:33.34 R Vere Technical 2013 1 Holmwood Technical 3:37.16 2 Edwin Allen High 3:38.12 3 St Jago High 3:40.51 4 Spalding High 3:44.85 Event 43 Boys' 10-18 4x400-Metre Relay HS OPEN Sponsor: Puma Championship Meet Record: 3:07.00 R Calabar High 2014 1 Kingston College 3:09.70 2 Jamaica College 3:10.59 3 Calabar High 3:10.96 4 Excelsior High 3:11.76

