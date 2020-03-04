Returning Russell plots new approach to Sri Lanka T20s

STAR cricketer Andre Russell, recalled to the West Indies set-up after an injury layoff, believes a revamped, more relaxed mindset will land him greater success with the regional side.

The all-rounder, who last played a Twenty20 (T20) International in August 2018, is a member of the West Indies squad set to face hosts Sri Lanka in a pair of T20 games.

The first encounter is scheduled for today in Kandy, while the second contest is set for Friday at the same venue.

A veteran of 319 T20 matches, Russell, who turns 32 next month, is a major asset in the field as well as with bat and ball, and is a hot commodity on the global franchise circuit.

He has struck two hundreds and 18 half-centuries, with an average of 26.71 and an excellent strike rate of 170.42. Russell's pace bowling has brought him 290 wickets at 25.74 apiece.

But his stats sheet for the regional side is less impressive than his overall record in the game's shortest format.

Injuries, especially related to his bothersome knees, have limited him to 47 T20 outings for West Indies since debuting in 2011.

The Jamaican is yet to register a half-century in T20 Internationals, while averaging 17.88 and striking at a rate of 141.33.

There is also a marked drop-off in the bowling — 25 wickets at 36.32.

“I maybe put pressure on myself playing for the West Indies because I want to do so well, based on what I've done in franchise cricket around the world,” Russell told the Jamaica Observer.

“I have a different approach this time around; I'm just going to do my thing and pretend it's a normal cricket match and don't over-think anything,” he said.

The big-hitting batsman insisted that playing for West Indies remains the ultimate privilege.

“I'm happy to be back in the maroon. I think playing for your region is always the best thing — and that's what I've been working on for the last couple of months. I'm happy to be back and I'm looking forward to doing my best.

“I'm not going to let this opportunity [to represent West Indies] pass. I'm 31 at the moment and I'm hitting the ball and my pace has been good – bowling 90 miles per hour – so I'm happy for that. I hope I can eventually bowl faster,” he added.

Russell's previous game for West Indies came at last summer's 50-over World Cup in England and Wales before knee injury ruled him out mid-tournament.

He promptly completed what was deemed a successful operation, and, since rehabilitation and ongoing therapy, has played franchise tournaments around the world.

“Since I did the surgery on my left knee I've always been thinking about recovering properly and going back to feeling good again. I think I'm 90 per cent — I'm not going to say I'm at 100 percent — but I'm used to playing cricket with pain.

“I did a lot of rehab, made a lot of sacrifices – just being home working out and strengthening my body and doing stuff to make sure I'm fit again. I recently did a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) and also a stem cell injection.

“Since I got those done, my knee has been feeling very good. I think a disciplined diet, and staying off my knees to rest them and avoiding hard-surface running [have helped]. Now and then I do some inclined walking on the treadmill,” Russell, a live wire fielder in any position, explained.

Beyond the series against Sri Lanka, the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is set to begin in October, is very much in his sights.

“With the World Cup coming up it's good to be back in West Indies colours. I'm looking forward to these two T20 games and will try to make the best of them,” he told the Observer.