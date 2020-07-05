Returning Wow Wow faces toughest test to date

Wow Wow, champion two-year-old from last season, steps out of his age group for the first time and faces what is his toughest task to date in a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) at Caymanas Park today.

The three-year-old bay colt (Casual Trick–Sarah Barracuda), who returns to competitive racing from a five-month break, finds himself against some very fit and promising horses such as God of Love, Universal Boss, Wartime and Uncle Frank.

Wow Wow enters this contest with a winning streak of nine races, all being impressive over various distances. He last win came over this distance on February 8 where he won by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:18.2 minutes. At that time, trainer Gary Subratie said that Wow Wow was not at his best.

Since then, Wow Wow has been timely prepared for his return, and based on exercise reports, the bay colt seems to be in tip-top shape for this contest. Wow Wow is duly expected to deliver here before going into the 2000 Guineas, scheduled for July 26.

Of note, for the first time in his 10-race career, Wow Wow will be ridden by someone other Ameth Robles as Robert Halledeen will be in the saddle. Robles is out due to injury.

The three-year-olds and upward event is the 10th and final race on the card with a post time of 5:50 pm. First race is at 12:45 pm.

God of Love, Universal Boss, Wartime and Uncle Frank all possess the class and quality to take down Wow Wow should he falter.

God of Love was expected to figure on last going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m), but gave nothing up the straight and came home in third place behind Chace The Great and Uncle Frank. With Dane Nelson remaining in the saddle, God of Love is expected to have a hand in the outcome.

Universal Boss comes into this contest on the backend of two consecutive victories. He has the ability, and having trained well for this race, he is going to make things interesting from the start.

Wartime is as fit as hands can make her be at the moment. Wartime failed to catch Prince Charles on last over six furlongs (1,200m), and now going half-furlong (100m) longer, she is afforded every chance of winning.

Uncle Frank came with a strong run on last, just failing to reel in Chace The Great at five-and-a-half furlongs. With the extra furlong (200m) to run, Uncle Frank can get there in time.

Also on tap is a Restricted Allowance event involving two Classic aspirants Above and Beyond to contest the 1000 Guineas and Double Crown to race in the 2000 Guineas. The race is going over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m).

Above and Beyond last raced over a mile (1,600m) on March 7, winning by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:39.3, makes her hard to deny here. Double Crown, who is unbeaten in two starts, is expected to follow the filly home here.

— Ruddy Allen