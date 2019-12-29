Forward march

Surging Portmore United will be hunting their fifth-straight win when they tackle faltering Harbour View in one of five Red Stripe Premier League games on today at the Compound, starting at 7:00 pm.

In other games at 3:00 pm, Molynes United host Dunbeholden at Constant Spring and Vere United take on Tivoli Gardens. At 5:00 pm Arnett Gardens travel to Humble Lion, while Cavalier face Waterhouse at 8:00 pm.

Tomorrow, The University of the West Indies (UWI) tackle Mount Pleasant at the Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex. This encounter is scheduled for an 8:00 pm kick-0ff.

Defending champions Portmore, who lost their first three games, have slowly found their stride and have won four consecutive matches to be fifth on 30 points and into the play-off zone, on the back of Reggae Boy Cory Burke's chart-topping 11 goals.

Harbour View, who have won just twice in their last 10 games, have slipped out of the play-offs and are down in eighth with 23 points. They will be hard-pressed to beat the improving Portmore, despite playing at home.

Both teams met on September 22 where Portmore won their first game of the season 2-1. With their tails up, Portmore feel confident enough to secure another win over the “Stars of the East”, who are being conditioned by former player Damion “Stew Peas” Stewart.

Portmore, who are guided by former Harbour View star and Coach Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, will have to make do without their influential midfielder Lamar Walker who is out injured, but Burke will again lead Portmore's offensive charge along with Rondee Smith, Tevin Shaw, Shai Smith, Osani Ricketts, Ryan Wellington and Seigle Knight.

Meanwhile, leaders Waterhouse FC, on 38 points, have won just once in their last five games but still hold a four-point advantage at the top of the standing, and will be fancied to beat a young Cavalier team holding onto the last play-off spot in sixth with 25 points.

Both teams battled to 0-0 draw in their first-round encounter, and another close contest should be in store. Waterhouse, coming off a 1-2 loss to Molynes United, will be eager to return to winning ways and consolidate their spot at the top of the standing, entering the new year.

The Effortville Community Centre should be buzzing with excitement as home team Humble Lion, third spot on 30 points, face fourth-place Arnett Gardens, also on 30 points. Both teams are in pretty good form and it should be an intriguing battle. In their first meeting of the season, Humble Lion won 3-1 in the “Jungle”.

Having ended their seven-game losing streak, Molynes United will be aiming to get back into the play-off reckoning when they take on Dunbeholden FC at Constant Spring.

The promoted Molynes United are ninth on 23 points, just two points adrift of a play-off position. They are coming off a morale-boosting win over the league leaders and could make it two in a row against a Dunbeholden team in seventh spot on 25 points. Molynes won their first meeting 1-0.

There will be a crucial relegation battle at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon as bottom-place Vere United, on 14 points, take on 10th-place Tivoli Gardens who have 22 points.

A defeat for Vere could spell relegation, while a win for Tivoli Gardens would not only almost guarantee safety, but push them right in the mix for a top six play-off berth.

In the Monday night feature, UWI in 11th spot on 15 points will be hoping for a crucial win when they tackle second-place Mount Pleasant (34 points) and are looking to stay in touch with the leaders.