LION TRAP PORTMORE

Humble Lion Football Club started the new year on a positive note when they defeated champions Portmore United 2-0 in a fairly entertaining Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) encounter at Spanish Town Prison Oval, yesterday.

Shemar Rhoden (29th) and Shamarie Dallas (50th) made the three points safe for the Clarendon-situated team, as they avenged a first-round defeat by a similar scoreline.

With the win, Humble Lion provisionally move into third position on 33 points, same as fourth-place Arnett Gardens who will be in action against Molynes United in today's Monday night action.

The defeat saw Portmore United being relegated to sixth position on 30 points, behind Dunbeholden who moved to 31 points following their 2-0 win over Cavalier Football Club at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine. Cavalier slipped to seventh on 28 points.

Winning Coach Andrew Price praised the effort by his team in achieving the objective.

“We wanted to start the new year on a good note and we wanted the three points today [yesterday], knowing that we were just leading Portmore United by goal difference. I think the lads put in a good effort; they fought hard for the 90 minutes. It wasn't the prettiest of games, but we had to dig in and play hard and the team showed character, “ Price told journalists in a post-game interview.

His counterpart Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, as expected, sang a different tune, knocking his team for a poor defensive outing.

“I think we could have defended a little bit better, especially on the two goals that we conceded. I think we created enough chances to score some goals and win the game, but if we don't finish then this is the result that we are going to get — and we have to just continue to work on that and build as we go forward,” Gardner said.

It was a spirited start by both teams in the early exchanges, but Humble Lion grabbed the ascendancy a minute to the half-hour mark when Rhoden's well-taken, left-footed free kick eluded the advancing goalkeeper Kemar Foster and lodged in the top right-hand corner of the goal.

Portmore United, who looked out of sorts for the most part, responded two minutes later, but Dennis Taylor, in goal for Humble Lion, did well to deny Cleon Pryce's close-range header, diving low to his right to keep his team 1-0 up at the break.

Like they did in the opening half, Humble Lion wasted little time in asserting their authority, and extended the lead four minutes on the resumption through a delightful strike from Dallas from a distance that gave Foster no chance.

As the Portmore United unit tried to pull themselves together to repair the damage, Humble Lion continued their dominance in possession and breached the opponents' defensive armour on a number of occasions, but failed in their bid to add to the tally.

The introduction of Revaldo Mitchell, who made his debut transitioning from the schoolboy football level where he represented Wolmer's Boys', and Raffique Bryan, who has been off the radar for some time, saw Portmore come to life in the latter stages of the contest.

However, wayward shooting and a tight defensive posture by Humble Lion thwarted any chance of the champions staging a successful comeback.

Teams: Portmore United — Kemar Foster, Rosario Harriott, Osani Ricketts, Romaine Brackenridge, Chevany Willis, Rondee Smith (Revaldo Mitchell 66th), Cleon Pryce, Tevin Shaw, Shai Smith (Raffique Bryan 81st), Jehvante Hoquee (Jemone Bartley 76th), Shande James

Subs not used: Shaven Sean Paul, Seigle Knight, Ryan Wellington

Booked: Brackenridge (45th+4)

Humble Lion — Dennis Taylor, Shemar Rhoden, Jermaine Christian (Ceejay Graham 70th), Shamarie Dallas (Hugh Howell 90th), Ricko Edwards, Kemar Drake, Andrew Vanzie, Courtney Hill (Wolry Wolfe 83rd), Levaughn Williams, Mark Rodney, Andre Clennon

Subs not used: Damion Crooks, Girvon Brown, Renae Lloyd

Booked: Rhoden (24th), Drake (24th)

Referee: Okeito Nicholson

Assistant referees: Damion Williams, Rickton Archer

Fourth official: Graffique King

Match commissary: None

— Sherdon Cowan