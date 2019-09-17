Richards on target again to earn Humble Lion draw with Cavalier

Rohan Richards continued his excellent start to the Red Stripe Premier League season as he scored to earn Humble Lion a 1-1 draw with Cavalier FC at Stadium East on Sunday.

Richards netted in the 42nd minute to give Humble Lion the lead, which was cancelled by Alex Marshall's 84th-minute penalty for Cavalier.

Richards has scored in Humble Lion's three matches so far this season, as he helped secure a 3-1 win against Arnett Gardens in their opening match and again in their 1-1 draw with Mount Pleasant Football Academy the following week.

The point earned enables Humble Lion to remain fourth in the points standing on five points, with Cavalier moving up one place to sixth on four points.

Humble Lion, kicking northerly, controlled the action for most of the first half, with Andrew Vanzie failing to give them the lead on two occasions.

First, Vanzie's chest-high free kick outside the penalty area, slightly to the left, had Cavalier's custodian St Michael Edwards going full-stretch to his right to avert danger, and then the midfielder skied his shot, after being sent through, again, just outside the penalty box, directly in front of goal.

Humble Lion's Shamar Rhoden, surrounded by opponents, rose high to head a cross straight at goalkeeper Edwards in the six-yard box, but they would eventually take the lead when Richards, at the top of the area, fired wide to the left of Edwards after a poor clearance from a Kenniel Hyde cross bounced kindly for him.

Cavalier went searching for the equalising goal at the start of the second stanza and pressed Humble Lion, with the latter resorting to counter-attacks.

Leonardo Rankin went close from just outside the penalty box, but Cavalier eventually got the goal when Rhoden brought down Kyle Ming in the box and Marshall converted.

Teams: Humble Lion — Mikail Harrison, Kenniel Hyde, Kirk Duckworth, Linval Lewis, Shamar Rhoden, Andrew Vanzie, Rohan Richards, Renae Lloyd, Leonardo Jibbison (Girvan Brown 70th), Lorenzo Lewin, Andrew Clennon

Subs not used — Jeadine White, Romeo Wright, Hugh Powell, Courtney Hill, Gregory Lewis, Afiba Chambers

Booked – Linval Lewis (30th), Clennon (90th+4)

Cavalier – St Michael Edwards, Chevone Marsh, Alex Marshall, Jamar Purcell, Raheem Depass, Leonard Rankin (Marlondo Maxwell 70th), Kyle Ming, Kimani Gibbons, Ajay Chin (Clifton Woodbine 90th), Orlando Brown (Ajuma Johnson 81st), Richard Brown

Subs not used: David Swaby, Liston James, Rogelio Juarez, Evan Taylor

Booked: Leing (39th)

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistant referees: Princess Brown, Melvin Reid

Fourth official: Derron Davy

Match commissioner: Lincoln Small