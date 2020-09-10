Richardson delights in JOA scholarship opportunity

Jamaica's number one women's badminton singles player, Tahlia Richardson, is delighting in the fact that she is one of the recipients of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) scholarships for 2020-21.

Richardson, who will begin her tertiary education at The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), in only a matter of days, was overjoyed when she received the news that she was among those selected to receive financial assistance from the JOA.

Her three-year scholarship is valued at $1.5m to cover the length of time she is expected to complete her studies.

“I'm quite elated to be given this opportunity to pursue my degree and also being given this platform to further inspire persons and bring them to the sport of badminton. I must also add that the money will do more than just fill a gap because as you know, it costs quite a lot of money to attend university.”

The deCarteret College graduate also thinks that being awarded a scholarship is a sign of change for the sport of badminton.

“It definitely says that a small sport is able to be a part of a big change.”

The national champion is hoping that other young players will draw inspiration from her and see that it is possible to compete and study at the same time.

“I am hoping that what I do will prove to them that they can achieve it too. You don't only have to play the sport, you can represent at the international level, while still pursuing your educational goals.”

While uncertainty still remains as to when competitive sport will again be possible on the island, Richardson plans to make the most of the time and do whatever is possible both for herself and the sport she dearly loves.

“I will use the time wisely to train, but I still have to be cautious as far as COVID-19 is concerned. I really hope I get to represent UWI this school year but on the other hand, I will be all about working on other things that will help badminton if I can't play right now.”

Richardson will be studying human resource management at the UWI.

