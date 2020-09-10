Richardson delights in JOA scholarship opportunity
Jamaica's number one women's badminton singles player, Tahlia Richardson, is delighting in the fact that she is one of the recipients of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) scholarships for 2020-21.
Richardson, who will begin her tertiary education at The University of the West Indies, Mona (UWI), in only a matter of days, was overjoyed when she received the news that she was among those selected to receive financial assistance from the JOA.
Her three-year scholarship is valued at $1.5m to cover the length of time she is expected to complete her studies.
“I'm quite elated to be given this opportunity to pursue my degree and also being given this platform to further inspire persons and bring them to the sport of badminton. I must also add that the money will do more than just fill a gap because as you know, it costs quite a lot of money to attend university.”
The deCarteret College graduate also thinks that being awarded a scholarship is a sign of change for the sport of badminton.
“It definitely says that a small sport is able to be a part of a big change.”
The national champion is hoping that other young players will draw inspiration from her and see that it is possible to compete and study at the same time.
“I am hoping that what I do will prove to them that they can achieve it too. You don't only have to play the sport, you can represent at the international level, while still pursuing your educational goals.”
While uncertainty still remains as to when competitive sport will again be possible on the island, Richardson plans to make the most of the time and do whatever is possible both for herself and the sport she dearly loves.
“I will use the time wisely to train, but I still have to be cautious as far as COVID-19 is concerned. I really hope I get to represent UWI this school year but on the other hand, I will be all about working on other things that will help badminton if I can't play right now.”
Richardson will be studying human resource management at the UWI.
— Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy