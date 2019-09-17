Ricketts and Wint — the combination sending our football into perpetual doom

During the early stages of the reign of Michael Ricketts as Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president, former national striker Allie McNab made it clear Ricketts was not the ideal person to move Jamaica's football forward. Many were of the view the clinical forward had scored an offside goal. However, even without checking VAR, it became evident that Ricketts and Dalton Wint, who is masquerading as general secretary, had played McNab onside.

Ricketts, by far, is one of the best public health inspectors around. Before taking up the leadership of our football, he was awesome as president of the Clarendon Football Association. The same deification cannot be bestowed on him as JFF boss.

The only thing I know about Wint is when lessons were being taught he was not present at school and not much of it is in his stockpile. It is also noticeable he did not ask those present to share notes with him.

Like Ricketts, he too finds himself in a situation where the type of skills desired, are nowhere to be found in his capabilities.

The situation has become more ominous, as both gentlemen were returned to their posts over the weekend. If that is not disastrous, then what is?

The comments attributed to Ricketts in aspects of the media about giving free trips to get votes should be a matter for the Fifa ethics committee.

The treatment of the Reggae Girlz and their coaching staff regarding salaries will not go unnoticed. It reached a point where the ladies were threatening to strike.

When these young ladies were going through a state of stoicism, the JFF was nowhere to be found.

However, as soon as the programme reaps success and the ladies brought a sense of frisson to football in Jamaica, the JFF was there to celebrate.

That behaviour is archetypal to some Jamaican men who show up at graduations etc to bask in the success of their children after contributing nothing to their development.

The embarrassment caused on our nation by the failure of the JFF to send an Under-15 team to a Concacaf tournament in the summer has not gone down well either.

Mr Wint admitted it was his fault, and Ricketts tried to assuage the situation by promising to arrange “something” for the youngsters. If they cannot arrange a trip to the US Embassy to sort out some visas, what are they going to arrange.

The JFF is now facing a hefty fine because of incompetence.

There are talks in football circles that if Ricketts needs to succeed he has to get rid of Wint. I do not share that view.

If Ricketts wants to succeed, he needs to get rid of himself as well.

If this combination is not unlocked, eternal doom awaits every aspect of Jamaica's football.