Ricketts clarifies comments on Boyz veteran Wes Morgan

CATHERINE HALL, St James – Presiedent of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts thas sought to explain comments he made about veteran Jamaican international Wes Morgan recently.

Ricketts was reported to have said that Morgan, who captains Leicester City in the English Premier League, had passed his best and could not help the ReggaeBoyz in their upcoming international fixtures as “his best years are now behind him".

While not denying he made the comments, Ricketts told journalists in a press briefing on Tuesday he was “not comfortable with how it was crafted".

In the briefing that was called to make announcements about next Friday's Concacaf Nations League game against Antigua/Barbuda at the Montego Bay Sports Complex, Ricketts told the Jamaica Observer that “I saw the article and wasn't very comfortable with how it was crafted".

"We still think that Wes has the quality (to play international football), but it is the coach's decision whether or not he would invite him... it was also Wes' decision whether he wants to continue playing international football,” Ricketts said.

The JFF boss added: “From a layman's standpoint you could argue that at age 35 and not in the best physical condition, we are not certain what he wants to do, but that is up to him to make the decision.”

Morgan is not expected to be part of the 23-member squad that will be selected for the game on Friday, but the JFF are still looking to bring in English based players, Ricketts said.

– Paul Reid