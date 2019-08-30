Precious gem

Jamaican champion Shanieka Ricketts won her first IAAF Diamond League title yesterday after she jumped a big, new personal best 14.93m (0.0m/s) to win the triple jump final at the Diamond League in Zurich Switzerland, beating red-hot favourite and world leader Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

Ricketts was the only Jamaican winner on the Diamond League schedule as she avenged her loss at the Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru, last month and sent a big message for the IAAF World Championships in Doha, while pocketing the US$50,000 first -place award.

Three other Jamaican athletes finished third in their Diamond League events — long jumper Tajay Gayle and sprinters Elaine Thompson and Yohan Blake.

The meet was highlighted by the fastest men's 400m hurdles race ever with Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin both dipping under the 47.00-second barrier, the first time that was ever accomplished.

Warholm ran 46.92 seconds, just behind the World record 46.78 seconds held by American Kevin Young, set in August 1992, while Benjamin, son of former Antigua and West Indian fast bowler Winston Benjamin, also clocked a new personal best 46.98 seconds, joint third-fastest ever with Abderrahman Samba.

Yesterday's personal best was the second in just over a month for Ricketts after her 14.77m silver medal performance in Peru as she closed the gap on Rojas' 15.11m World lead, also set in Lima.

In her post-competition interview, she said she was confident going into the final round.

“Before the last jump, I knew that I had a chance and I needed to take that chance. This is my first Diamond League win, and with a PB (personal best). I am soo happy.”

The Jamaican has her eyes on a podium spot at the World Championships.

“(I am) looking forward to the World Champions (in) Doha... I do not care about the colour, I just need a medal. I will go home to Kingston, Jamaica to train and mid-September I will go to Qatar with the Jamaican team for a training camp,” said Ricketts.

Ricketts, who also moved past Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen into second place on the IAAF rankings, took over the lead in the third round with 14.72m (1.0m/s) in what came down to a competition between the two athletes.

Rojas, however, passed her in the final round with 14.78m (0.1m/s), but the Jamaican responded with her best-ever jump to clinch the title as Cuba's Liadagmis Povea was third with 14.49m (-0.4m/s).

Commonwealth Games champion Kimberly Williams was seventh with 14.10m (-0.6m/s).

Gayle just missed out on a second place in the men's long jump as he had the identical 8.20m mark as South Africa's Ruswahl Samaai, who had a better series and a second best mark of 8.17m to the Jamaican's 8.16m.

Cuba's 21-year-old Juan Miguel Echevarria had one legal jump, but his massive 8.65m (-0.5m/s) in the first round — the World lead, Diamond League and meet record — was sufficient on the day.

Thompson was third in the women's 200m behind a brilliant run from Shaunae Miller-Uibo who set a new Bahamian National record 21.74 seconds (-0.4m/s), taking the World lead from the Jamaican and also setting a Diamond League record as she won the Diamond League trophy for the third-straight year and extended her unbeaten run over the half-lap event to over two years.

Thompson, who held the World lead with 22.00 seconds set at the JAAA National Championships in June, ran 22.44 seconds as the improving young Briton Dina Asher-Smith ran a season's best 22.08 seconds to take second place.

Blake finished third in the men's 100m in 10.07 seconds (-0.4m/s) as American Noah Lyles, who will only run the 200m in Doha, won in 9.98 seconds with China's Xie Zhenye second in 10.04 seconds as Blake edged defending World champion Justin Gatlin, who ran 10.08 seconds.

Stephenie-Ann McPherson finished sixth in the women's 400m in 51.90 seconds as Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser ran away to win in 50.24 seconds, well ahead of second-place American Shakima Wimbley in 51.21 seconds, while Holland's Lisanne de Witte ran a season's best 51.30 seconds for third.

National record holder Danniel Thomas-Dodd was sixth in the women's shot put with a best mark of 18.80m, coming in the fifth round as China's World leader Lijiao Gong produced the first throw over 20.00m this year with a meeting record 20.31m in the sixth round.

The USA's Chase Ealey produced a personal best 19.68m for second place, while Germany's Christina Schwanitz was third with a season best 19.37m.

Janieve Russell was well beaten into seventh place in the women's' 400m hurdles, running 55.87 seconds as 20-year-old Sydney McLaughlin ran a season's best 52.85 seconds to lead a sweep of the podium places by Americans.

Shamier Little was second in 53.86 seconds and World Record holder Dalilah Muhammad was third in 54.13 seconds.

A quartet of female sprinters from the MVP Track Club — Natalliah Whyte, Thompson, Jonielle Smith and McPherson on the anchor — ran 42.93 seconds to place fifth in the 4x100m relay.

Germany won in 42.22 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (42.28) and China were third in 42.60 seconds.

Earlier, Smith and Whyte were first and second, respectively, in the women's 100m B race.

Smith ran 11.25 seconds (-0.6m/s) to cross the line first with Whyte right behind her in 11.37 seconds, while Holland's Marije van Hunenstijn was third in 11.56 seconds.

Michael O'Hara was fourth in the 110m hurdles, a non -Diamond League event in 13.79 seconds (-0.8m/s).

France's Pascal Martinot-Legarde won the race in 13.51 seconds beating two British athletes David King (13.58 seconds) and Cameron Fillery (13.74 ).