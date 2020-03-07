Ricketts focused on the process, not a single game

Samuel Ricketts emerged from the hardcourts of National Indoor Sports Centre minutes after 10:00 pm a victor over recent nemesis Kari Gunnarsson.

With the victory came the chance to play in the quarter-final round of the men's singles at the sixth Jamaica International Badminton Open Tournament, which began on Thursday and will run tomorrow.

It was the second game on day one for Ricketts who was pleased to have turned the tables on the Icelander, who had bested him six months ago.

“I played him before and he beat me about six months ago, but I knew I have been putting in training. I have been training in England and my Coach Stephen Butler has been working on attacking and jumping, using my athleticism,” Ricketts disclosed.

Having improved both mentally and physically since their last meeting, the 23-year-old was able to up his game to come away with a straight sets victory over Gunnarsson.

“So the focus was for me to dictate and not really sit back and let him come at me. Once you increase your fitness you have that backative to know you can go the distance.

“Today [Thursday] I just went out from the blocks, attack him, attack him, attack him, and it just went my way.”

Fast and effective is the new style of Ricketts, something that he and his coach have been working on in England, where the Jamaican international now lives and trains.

“That's what I need, that's my game style,” he said. “My game style isn't long, long rallies. That's what the coach has been trying to implement and I have been working on, short rallies, bang, bang, bang, quick and then taking a deep breath.”

He did admit that there was also a need for balance in pursuit of victory during each match.

“Sometimes in badminton you have to rally a little bit, so you have to learn to go between the flow. Badminton is an ebb and a flow and you have to know which position you are in, so I am glad it was two sets and I was focused for everything.”

Having achieved his minimum target of a place in the quarter-final, Ricketts will now push his own limits to see how deep a run he can have in the tournament.

“I am just glad to be here and to represent my country, represent my God, my family and to get to the quarter-finals, I am happy, but I am not satisfied. I will keep pushing, keep attacking, but the main thing I have been working on is not focusing on a single game.

“It's not just about a game, it's about your process, your journey. It's about what kind of mentality you have, going on, seeing down the road, so that's the kind of mentality I am trying to have.

“If I am in a game, it's not just about this game, it's about what's my heart processes, what am I looking for and so hopefully, going forward I can have the same attacking mentality, that fire in my spirit,” he said.

But while Ricketts battled his opponent for two hard-fought sets, he didn't do it alone. He had the backing of a very vocal, partisan crowd that raucously cheered every point, increasing their decibel levels as he closed in on victory.

“I really give thanks to the Jamaican crowd, they were really behind me, so I was grateful for that,” he concluded.

Ricketts is also competing in the men's doubles with his training partner Shane Wilson, who is also now based in England.

