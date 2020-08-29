Ricketts making the most of a difficult season

It goes without saying that the 2020 track and field season has not gone according to anyone's expectation after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic put paid to life as we know it in March of this year.

But as the track and field world has slowly come back to normal with some of the Diamond League events taking place in Europe, things have also been warming up in Jamaica.

Over the past few weeks there have been a series of track and field events staged in Jamaica called Velocity Fest which has proved beneficial to a number of athletes, including 2019 World Championships triple jump silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts.

The opportunity to get in some competition during this abbreviated season is not lost on Ricketts.

“I'm grateful that I am healthy and was able to perform at the Velocity Fest meet. Many athletes are not able to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, so I am glad that I got the opportunity,” she said.

Ricketts has competed in four of the events in the series, achieving a season's best at the one held at the National Stadium last weekend.

“I achieved a season-best performance of 14.43m which is always encouraging going into the next competition. Coach Ricketts and I intend to make the best we can of the athletic season amidst the circumstances, and hopefully I can go even further at the next competition.

“2020 has been a very interesting year filled with lots of uncertainty, so to be able to compete and register a decent performance is very important to me,” she noted.

MVP Track Club has been behind the staging of the events and it came in for praise for providing the opportunity for local athletes, especially with travel to a number of countries still not allowed at this time.

“I must also commend the meet organisers who have been following the necessary health-care protocols to ensure that we can compete in a safe environment,” she added.

Things have been mentally challenging for just about everyone during this time and it has been about adaptation for the jumper.

“I had to adapt because I cannot control what is happening around me, so I controlled how I respond to it,” she revealed.

Some of the athletes who have competed in the series so far have made internationally competitive marks in their respective disciplines and Ricketts believes that augurs well for Jamaica at the postponed Olympic Games rescheduled for 2021.

“It shows that our athletes are dedicated and are putting in the necessary work to perform at their best at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021,” she noted.

Ricketts will be competing again this weekend with hopes of going even further today.

— Dwayne Richards