Let's get it done!

President of the Jamaica Track and Field Coaches Association (JATAFCA) David Riley has again gone to bat for his sport to resume in full force come 2021.

Riley was among a number of track and field technocrats in attendance at the Tyser-Mills Classics held at Calabar High School on Saturday, to observe the staging of what was, effectively, the opening meet of the 2020-2021 track and field season.

Riley remains adamant that the nature of track and field makes it possible for the sport to be held at minimum risk to all involved as long as protocols are properly observed.

“We are particularly fortunate in that we are involved in an individual sport and individual sports have a little bit more flexibility than team sports. I think part of the confusion is that they have lumped all sports into the same category and that's one of the mistakes.

“In fact, there are some activities that can be resumed and still enforce all the protocols that are required in minimising the spread of COVID-19, and track and field is just one of them. You can compete by yourself, you compete against people and still not increase the risk of spreading the virus,” he reasoned.

Riley, who is the head coach of the Excelsior High School track and field team, says that the Tyser-Mills Meet provided the necessary evidence to the sceptics that safe resumption is possible.

“Meets like this is the start for persons to see that it is possible, because sometimes people, in sitting down in a meeting, you might think because it's an activity then you can't. But this is evidence that it can be done.

“It is being done elsewhere in the world. They are even running indoor competitions now. We are outdoors so it's a lot easier. It can be done and we should proceed with whatever modifications that are needed to make it even more safe and proceed with the track and field season.”

Riley also noted that the number of development meets is likely to increase next year to ensure that athletes can compete often, in a safe environment with lesser numbers than the norm.

“I happen to sit on several of these committees, so I know the conversation that is taking place and that is one of the things that is being said and that's one of the things that's going to be done.

“We know that the normal meets are and there are efforts to put on smaller triangular meets to allow persons the opportunity to compete. There are lots of suggestions…that we are working through, and I think we will solve these issues,” he said positively.

The season is expected to restart on Saturday, January 9 after the break for the holidays.