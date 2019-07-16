Photo: Rising above the challenge

Jamaica's Vangelee Williams climbs high for ball ahead of England's Helen Housby in their Group G match of the Netball World Cup at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, yesterday. England won 56-48. (Photo: Collin Reid courtesy of Courts, JTB, Alliance Investments, Dairy Industries, Supreme Ventures)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT