Rising sprint star Briana Williams brings goodies on visit with PM Holness
Double World Under-20 champion and Jamaican track athlete Briana Williams paid a visit to the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday to present printers to the prime minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, for distributing to schools as Jamaica continues to navigate distant learning during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
This was another in a series of philanthropic efforts by the athlete who recently donated tablets to student athletes and a printing system to the Jamaica Cancer Society who prints large volumes of pap smears, mammograms and testicular cancer screenings on a daily basis. Briana also conducted a christmas treat in Montego Bay in December.
Eighteen-year-old Williams, who is also the patron of the Caribbean's largest charity event, the Sigma Sagicor Run 2021, was lauded by Holness for her charitable efforts.
“I am happy that our young people are being agents of change and are willing to help build our great nation through service. Keep up the good work, Briana,” he wrote on his social media pages.
For Williams, this was an inspirational lift to meet the prime minister once again. Williams was awarded the Prime Minister's Youth Award for Excellence in sports in 2018 following her outstanding performances at the World Under-20 Championships and the CARIFTA Games, where she won the coveted Austin Sealy award.
“It was an honour to sit with him and he was just so encouraging and inspirational. Just being able to speak to him about my training and my preparations was so uplifting for me. He also promised to match my donation by purchasing printers for distribution to more schools as well. I know that if each of us contribute in some way, we can help Jamaica recover stronger, so I'm just happy to play my part”, said Williams.
Williams was accompanied by her Manager Tanya Lee and Dominique Walker, CEO of Printware Online who provided the printers.
