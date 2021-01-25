RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation announces 2020 winners

THE RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation's National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards marked 60 consecutive years of recognising excellence in sports last Friday evening, with Steve Bucknor being presented a Lifetime Achievement Award, Vilma Charlton copping the Chairman's Award, and 12 winners being honoured with Diamond Decade awards for a sportsman and sportswoman of each decade since recognition started in 1961.

The exclusive television event this year, under the theme 'Celebrating 60 Years of Sporting Excellence', premiered in Jamaica, 22 Caribbean countries, and in the tri-state area of the United States of America, as well as to global subscribers on 1spotmedia.com

2020 Lifetime Achievement Award – Steve Bucknor

Steve Bucknor remains the only person in global sports history to serve as both a Fifa referee and an International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire. Bucknor's contribution to sports in western Jamaica as football coach for Cornwall College and Seba United was exemplary as he was successful at both the junior and senior levels. He stood as a referee for Fifa up to the level of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football Associations. In cricket, he has won both the bronze and Golden Bails awards from the ICC for outstanding service, including standing in more than 100 Test matches and more than 100 One-Day International matches. He was the first umpire in global cricket history to attain the feat of standing in 100 Test matches.

Steve Bucknor was, along with Dr Vin Lawrence, the joint recipient of the Chairman's Award in 2002.

2020 Chairman's Award – Vilma Charlton

Vilma Charlton is a three-time Olympian and has served the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association (JAAA) in various executive capacities for over 30 years. She has served World Athletics as an instructor and has also served as an official in a wide range of national track and field events. Charlton is an author who is noted for her work in physical education.

Diamond Decade Award

Male and Female Diamond Decade winners were also named. The recipients of these awards were:

1961- 1970 George “Bunny” Grant and Monica Desouza

1971-1980 Donald Quarrie and Marilyn Neufville

1981-1990 Mike McCallum and Merlene Ottey

1991-2000 Courtney Walsh and Deon Hemmmings-McCatty

2001-2010 Usain Bolt and Veronica Campbell Brown

2011- 2020 Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Special Mentions for 2020

The foundation also highlighted meritorious performances by Jamaican athletes in areas that were possible in 2020. They included: Alia Atkinson - aquatics; Christopher Binnie - squash; Jermaine Blackwood - cricket; Elaine Thompson-Herah - athletics.

Certificates of Merit

Certificates of Merit recipients were: Susan Harris-Henry — paralympics; Grantley Reid — cricket; Dennis May — track & field; Dr Kevin Gwyn Jones - sports medicine; and Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore — football.