RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation announces 2020 winners
THE RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation's National Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards marked 60 consecutive years of recognising excellence in sports last Friday evening, with Steve Bucknor being presented a Lifetime Achievement Award, Vilma Charlton copping the Chairman's Award, and 12 winners being honoured with Diamond Decade awards for a sportsman and sportswoman of each decade since recognition started in 1961.
The exclusive television event this year, under the theme 'Celebrating 60 Years of Sporting Excellence', premiered in Jamaica, 22 Caribbean countries, and in the tri-state area of the United States of America, as well as to global subscribers on 1spotmedia.com
2020 Lifetime Achievement Award – Steve Bucknor
Steve Bucknor remains the only person in global sports history to serve as both a Fifa referee and an International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire. Bucknor's contribution to sports in western Jamaica as football coach for Cornwall College and Seba United was exemplary as he was successful at both the junior and senior levels. He stood as a referee for Fifa up to the level of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Football Associations. In cricket, he has won both the bronze and Golden Bails awards from the ICC for outstanding service, including standing in more than 100 Test matches and more than 100 One-Day International matches. He was the first umpire in global cricket history to attain the feat of standing in 100 Test matches.
Steve Bucknor was, along with Dr Vin Lawrence, the joint recipient of the Chairman's Award in 2002.
2020 Chairman's Award – Vilma Charlton
Vilma Charlton is a three-time Olympian and has served the Jamaica Athletics Administration Association (JAAA) in various executive capacities for over 30 years. She has served World Athletics as an instructor and has also served as an official in a wide range of national track and field events. Charlton is an author who is noted for her work in physical education.
Diamond Decade Award
Male and Female Diamond Decade winners were also named. The recipients of these awards were:
1961- 1970 George “Bunny” Grant and Monica Desouza
1971-1980 Donald Quarrie and Marilyn Neufville
1981-1990 Mike McCallum and Merlene Ottey
1991-2000 Courtney Walsh and Deon Hemmmings-McCatty
2001-2010 Usain Bolt and Veronica Campbell Brown
2011- 2020 Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Special Mentions for 2020
The foundation also highlighted meritorious performances by Jamaican athletes in areas that were possible in 2020. They included: Alia Atkinson - aquatics; Christopher Binnie - squash; Jermaine Blackwood - cricket; Elaine Thompson-Herah - athletics.
Certificates of Merit
Certificates of Merit recipients were: Susan Harris-Henry — paralympics; Grantley Reid — cricket; Dennis May — track & field; Dr Kevin Gwyn Jones - sports medicine; and Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore — football.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy