Rocco Lopez ahead in Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series

The third match in the Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series was played on Sunday at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine with Rocco Lopez posting the best score of all the young golfers.

His score of par 72, included five birdies and five bogeys.

Lopez competed in the Under-15 group where Matthew Grant (78) and Aman Dhiman (81) were second and third, respectively.

Jason Lopez, the national coach for the juniors, said: “We got to go to three golf courses which is great. Not only is it fun but it exposes the kids to the different conditions which is what we want. It's good for them cause it helps develop their overall game and we have been having some good scores so that helps as well.

“Rocco has been playing very well recently. He won the IMG junior tour event in Port St Lucie, just north of Fort Lauderdale a few weeks ago. I think that gave him a nice boost and he's been playing well for most of the year, and he's a big kid around 6'2'' aready. He's playing well and I am very happy for him.”

The Sandals Junior Series is part of the overall programme to improve the island's junior golfers as well as to help to prepare the team to take on the Caribbean with the aim of winning its first junior championship. The next Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf championship is scheduled for next year in the Dominican Republic.

The top three in the Boys Under-18 category saw Radino Lobban and Kristian Chin both scoring, 84, however Lobban grabbed the top spot by virtue of having a better back nine of 38 to Chin's 42. Michael Lowe 92 was third in the category.

Ryan Lue posted the second-best score of the day to top the Boys Under-15 category. He scored four over par 72. Aaron Ghosh (98) was a distant second or 22 strokes of the leader, while Jerome Thomas (112) was third.

The Girls Under-15 category went to Emily Mayne, who posted nine over par 81, while Winni Lau scored 103 for second. Only two girls competed in that age group.

Matte Issa (84), Samantha Azan (100) and Khatri Annoushka (118) were the top three girls in the Under-13 group.

The younger and beginner golfers competed as a combined group of girls and boys. The top three in the co-ed semi-finals advanced group were Kemari Morris (103), Cameron Coe (111) and Matthew Aird (115).

The co-ed intermediate group played nine holes instead of the normal 18 which the older ones play. Shasa Redflefsen (50), Jordan Demetrius (51) and Savana Lue (57) captured the co-ed intermediate group.

The final group of co-ed beginners had two competitors in Alessandra Coe (54) and Noah Spence (66).

Thirty-five golfers competed in the third match of Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series on Sunday.

The next match day will be Saturday December 7 at Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston.