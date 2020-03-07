Rocco Lopez leads at National trials for junior golfers
After day one of the Jamaica Golf Association's National Trials for the juniors who will represent the country later this year in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic, 15-year-old Rocco Lopez leads all golfers on the Caymanas golf course.
Lopez shot one over par 73 to lead Sebastian Azan (78) by five strokes, while Aman Dhiman shot 80, to take the top three positions in the boys' 15 & under age group.
Boys 13 & under leader Ryan Lue posted 77 ahead of Aaron Ghosh with 90 and Ellis Rushaun on 103 for the top three spots in the age group category.
Tristan Brown, who is looking to qualify to represent Jamaica for the second-consecutive year, leads the boys' 18 & under category after shooting six over par 78. Michael Lowe with 80 occupies the second spot, while Kristian Chin is just one stroke back on 81.
On the girls' side, Mattea Issa with 82, Samantha Azan on 89, and Katri Annuoshka with 109 occupy the top three spots in the 13 & under age group.
Winni Lau was the only girl to compete in the girls' 15 & under section. She shot 13 over par 85.
Today's second day action will see the age group leaders tee off in the morning as follows: Rocco Lopez at 9:30, Ryan Lue at 9:40, Tristan Brown at 9:00, Mattea Issa at 9:50, and Winni Lau also at 9:50.
Twenty-seven golfers have been invited to compete for places on the national team while some have been invited to give them valuable experience for the future.
The Jamaicans are still looking for their first win in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, having placed second in 2018 and narrowly missing out in 2019.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy