Rocco Lopez leads at National trials for junior golfers

After day one of the Jamaica Golf Association's National Trials for the juniors who will represent the country later this year in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in the Dominican Republic, 15-year-old Rocco Lopez leads all golfers on the Caymanas golf course.

Lopez shot one over par 73 to lead Sebastian Azan (78) by five strokes, while Aman Dhiman shot 80, to take the top three positions in the boys' 15 & under age group.

Boys 13 & under leader Ryan Lue posted 77 ahead of Aaron Ghosh with 90 and Ellis Rushaun on 103 for the top three spots in the age group category.

Tristan Brown, who is looking to qualify to represent Jamaica for the second-consecutive year, leads the boys' 18 & under category after shooting six over par 78. Michael Lowe with 80 occupies the second spot, while Kristian Chin is just one stroke back on 81.

On the girls' side, Mattea Issa with 82, Samantha Azan on 89, and Katri Annuoshka with 109 occupy the top three spots in the 13 & under age group.

Winni Lau was the only girl to compete in the girls' 15 & under section. She shot 13 over par 85.

Today's second day action will see the age group leaders tee off in the morning as follows: Rocco Lopez at 9:30, Ryan Lue at 9:40, Tristan Brown at 9:00, Mattea Issa at 9:50, and Winni Lau also at 9:50.

Twenty-seven golfers have been invited to compete for places on the national team while some have been invited to give them valuable experience for the future.

The Jamaicans are still looking for their first win in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, having placed second in 2018 and narrowly missing out in 2019.