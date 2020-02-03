Rocco Lopez tops 5th match in Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series

Rocco Lopez posted the best score of four over par 74 to cop the fifth and final match in the Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series which was played last Saturday at Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston.

An examination of his scorecard showed a triple bogey on hole number four, a double bogey on number 15, and a birdie on number 16.

Tenny Davis with 82 was second, and Trey Williams carded 87 for third.

Lopez played in the 15 & under category and topped the age group after five matches with 470 points followed by Aman Dhiman with 360, and Trey Williams with 335.

Lopez was the only junior golfer who played in the Alacran Jamaica Open which was held at Tryall Golf Club last December. He came sixth in the amateur section with a three-day total of 237 or 21 over par. His best one-day score was three over par 75 on the final day.

The next best performance on Saturday came from Ryan Lue who shot 76 to top the 13 & under category. Lue won all five matches in the series to end with a perfect 500 points. He was one of two players to win all five matches in his age group category and was happy with the win.

“It feels good because I have not been playing for that long but I practise a lot, so it feels really good to win. I am happy because I like it better than racing and shooting.”

The 18 & under category went to Radino Lobban out of Ocho Rios. He scored eight over par 80, followed by Kristian Chin with 82, and Michael Lowe with 84. Lobban took the overall category with 435 points to Lobban's 430.

On the girls' side, Mattea Issa's 89 was the best score in the 13 & under age group. Samatha Azan was next with 92 while Cameron Lue with 108 was third.

According to Issa, “It's an experience that not many get so I am very grateful that I can play in the five tournaments, and with many of the people from Ochi and people from different parts of Jamaica. Also thanks to Sandals that I have the opportunity to actually come out and play wherever a golf course tournament is at.”

Azan with 470 points topped the group at the end of the five-match series, with Issa coming second with 300 points.

Winni Lau (94) took the 15 & under category.

The top three in the co-ed semi-advanced group were Kemari Morris with 97, Cameron Coe on 105, and Justin Wainwright with 108. Morris topped the group with 400 points.

The younger and beginner golfers competed as a combined group of girls and boys. They played nine holes instead of 18 which the more experienced golfers play.

The co-ed intermediate group saw Shasa Redflefsen 46 topping the group. He also scored 500 points after five matches. Alessandra Coe (48) and Jahwanza Depass (50) were second and third, respectively.

The final group, the co-ed beginners, had two competitors. They were Noah Spence with 55 and Anthony Hogarth on 65.

Alison Reid, chairman of the Junior Golf programme, said: “We actually had a record number; we've never had 55 juniors playing at the same time so it was great to see. It's a lot of organisation because it's a lot of moving parts but it was great to have 55 children from Kingston, Montego Bay, and Ocho Rios.

She admitted that she was pleased. “Yes I am because what it has told me is that the children want to play golf because it's five matches, so in order to win the overall prize you have to be committed to play all five matches and most of them have done that, so yes I am very pleased with how the series has gone. Sandals Foundation has been a great sponsor of junior golf and we really are happy that they have come on-board.”