Rollington Town renews use of sport to foster peace, unity

The Rollington Town family will be staging their sixth Champions of Champions two-day football and netball unity for peace charity extravaganza on December 28-29 with proceeds targeting local interests.

The event will also see three community stalwarts — Desmond “Mr Rollington” Smith, Tony Graham from HomeTime Cable and Sergeant Carl McBean from McBean Enterprise — being honoured.

Shaun “Chris” Grant, one of the conceptualisers of the event, said once again the overseas Diaspora from the community and locals have played their part in making the event possible.

“The United Rollington Town foundation aka Turf with president Travis Young, is making a lot of things possible in the community in terms of giving back to basic schools and the police station and clinics, plus other projects with help from Canada, America and England,” Grant told the Jamaica Observer.

As part of the day's activities, there will be a S-A-Side football tournament and a netball competition starting a 9:00 am. There will also be lots of give-aways and prizes involving fun games for spectators.

“Teams from Bower Banks, McGregor Gully, Burgher Gully, plus we have the taxi men from Rollington Town and Vineyard Town areas putting together a side...the JDF will be involved this year [as well],” Grant explained.

“Netball teams from Molynes Road, Papine, Waterhouse and top teams in Jamaica's highest leagues also be involved,” he added.

Football teams will be competing for the top prize of $100,000, while the second-place finisher will walk away with $40,000 and third $10,000. The Most Valuable Player and leading goalscorer will get $5,000 each.

The netball champion will walk away with $50,000, with second place collecting $20,000 and $10,000 for third.

Top Road of Franklyn Town are the reigning football champions, while God Bless will be defending their netball crown.

“This is geared to bringing communities around Rollington Town together, showing them that Rollington Town can demonstrate a peace vibe,” Grant said.

“It's a fun day of activities that builds unity from different communities. We know that sports is a driving force where peace is concerned in Jamaica and that's how it came about,” he added.

In 2017, international music entertainer Wyclef Jean was the special guest of the event, which continues to enjoy tremendous support from sources overseas.

Local schools Jessie Ripoll, Rollington Town Primary and Alpha Infant will continue to benefit from the event.

“We get local sponsorship from entities in Rollington Town, plus SDC, Bar & Central, Burger King, Triple Century because Chris Gayle is one of our products... we also get support from Cybertel Cable, K&M Meat and Grocery, Miss Cherry's Restaurant, Johno Parlour, Maxies Restaurant, OJ's Smoothies, Golden Rocks Construction, and Webber promotion, to name a few,” Grant shared.

He had high praise for Jacqueline Lewis, People's National Party (PNP) councillor and former principal of Rennock Lodge All-Age School in Rockfort, along with Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caretaker Egwugwu Priestly, who are said to be in full support of the event.

“It has been incident-free over the past five years and we hope that will continue...we try to display the form of unity and peace in Rollington Town so [attendees] can take back to their communities,” said Grant.

— Howard Walker