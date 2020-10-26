Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AFP) — Former Brazil playmaker Ronaldinho said yesterday he had contracted novel coronavirus but had no symptoms.
The 40-year-old ex-Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder, who won the Champions League and World Cup in an illustrious career, will remain in isolation in a Belo Horizonte hotel.
“Hi friends, family, fans, I took a COVID-19 test and the result was positive, I'm doing well, I'm asymptomatic for now,” he said in a video posted on Instagram.
In August, Ronaldinho returned to Brazil following more than five months in detention in Paraguay over a fake passport scandal.
The former Ballon d'Or winner and his brother had both been held for a month in jail and another four months under house arrest in a hotel in Asuncion.
Brazil has registered more than 156,000 deaths from coronavirus, behind only the US in terms of fatalities.
