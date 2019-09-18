Rose offers one last season at TG before hanging up his clipboard
DRAX HALL, St Ann — For years Brian Rose has been a stabilising and calming presence on Tivoli Gardens Football Club's bench, efficiently carrying out his duties, often with a smile, while managing the bench and the players, until last season when he took “a sabbatical”.
Rose, one of the more respected managers in the Red Stripe Premier League, is back on the Tivoli Gardens bench, but he says this is his final year.
“I am back to help the club and to continue the legacy of (late former prime minister and long-standing club president) Mr Edward Phillip George Seaga, and I realise the club is in some need for serious management skills — which I am well-experienced in — so I offered to help out this season.”
When he finally hangs up his trusty clipboard, Rose says there will be no vacuum. “I am grooming a replacement,” he told the Jamaica Observer after Sunday's game against Mount Pleasant Football Academy at Drax Hall in St Ann. “I have two candidates in place and I am keeping a careful watch on them and will decide who I will take under my wings.”
The slow start of his team is not sitting well with Rose, but he is not giving up too early. “We have lost three games in a row. The last two games I think we played well, the first game was terrible, but I think we are slowly but surely gelling.”
He added: “This last loss was hard to accept, but I think myself and the coaching staff will get it right, and I expect to see a positive result in the next game playing at home.”
— Paul Reid
