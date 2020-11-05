Roshane Sharpe looking to dominate at Waterhouse
After three seasons at Portmore United Roshane Sharpe is seeking a new challenge in the premier league.
The attacking midfielder has decided to take his exciting brand of football to Waterhouse Football Club and is looking to hit the ground running today when they take on Haitian club Arcahaie FC in the round-of-16 in the Scotiabank Concacaf League at the Stadium East Field.
“It's a pleasure to join a great team like Waterhouse, a team that as been dominant over a period of time in the Red Stripe Premier League and also in the Concacaf League, internationally,” he said.
The 24-year-old is bubbling with confidence and has already set himself specific targets for the shortened 2020-21 season.
“I come here with an aim like I had at the club I am coming from, so basically I have to come here and dominate.
“I didn't have a (specific) reason (to leave Portmore), I just felt like making a next move, that's basically it. This season I am trying to get the leading goal scorer and try to get an overseas contract,” Sharpe revealed.
With full training at Waterhouse only now getting into gear, Sharpe admitted that fitness is an area that requires immediate attention.
“We are looking to hit the ground running on Thursday; we certainly are going for the victory. My fitness is not at 100 per cent because I am lacking match fitness, but I am ready for the game,” he assured.
This game will provide the perfect platform right out the gate for Sharpe, who has his sights set on a national call-up in the very near future.
“I have represented Jamaica at the U-17 level, but I have never been a part of the senior squad. I am doing great things, training hard, trying to get even a call-up to play in the qualifiers for the national team.”
In addition to his national aspirations, Sharpe will have an early opportunity to endear himself to the Waterhouse fans who are known to mark harder than the average football supporters across the island.
— Dwayne Richards
