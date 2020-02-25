Rotary Club of Kingston golf tourney raises nearly half funds for major projects

The Rotary Club of Kingston's Annual Charity Golf Tournament continues to generate 40 per cent of the funds raised by the service club to carry out much-needed community intervention programmes.

And on Saturday, February 15, the tradition continued at Sandals golf course, Upton, St Mary, where golf enthusiast Teddy Richards was declared tournament winner with 38 points from among 65 participants. He won a weekend for two at Half Moon and the winner's trophy.

There were 22 other prizes, including weekends for two at Spanish Court (Montego Bay), Secrets Hotel and Breathless Resort. There were also dinners for two at Round Hill, Strawberry Hill, Mystic India, Navana, Pimentos; as well as gift certificates for golf equipment and rounds of golf at Cinnamon Hill.

“Our goal this year is to raise $1 million to fund the Rotary Club of Kingston's major projects for 2019-2020. These will be the construction of a community centre in Hector's River, the delivery of medical equipment to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, and the refurbishing of a classroom at a selected school in Kingston,” said Steven Hudson, president of the Rotary Club of Kingston.

He said over the 25 years since the tournament was introduced as a major fund-raiser the service club has provided homes for the homeless between 2017 and 2019; wheelchairs for the disabled; erected busts of the national heroes in Emancipation Park; constructed health centres; established computer labs in a number of schools; and has built community centres, including the Law Street Trade Training Centre, among other major projects.

“I am elated at the support we received from no less than 27 sponsors for the staging of this year's golf tournament and must make special mention of Sandals Resorts International, which provided its Upton golf course at minimal cost. We look forward to continuing to serve those in need, in keeping with our mission,” Hudson noted.

Among the sponsors were Allied Trucking & Maritime Services, BDO, Breathless (Montego Bay), Bearings & Seals Limited, CGM Gallagher, Duggan Consulting Limited, Desmond Mair Insurance Brokers Limited, Guardian General Insurance Limited, Half Moon Resort, Jamaica Deposit Insurance Corp, Jamaica Producers Group, Keith Ryan & Company Limited, Kingston Wharves Limited, Mayberry Investments Limited, Magna Motors (Hyundai), Marketing Consultant Services, NCB Insurance Company Limited, Oak Dentistry, Pulse, Proven Wealth, Spanish Court Hotel (Montego Bay), Sandals Resorts International, Sagicor, Sealand Foods International, Secrets, Sportsmax and the JMMB Group.