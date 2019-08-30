RSPL set to 'ROCK' with multimedia explosion

Fans of the 2019/2020 Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season will be in for a treat, as the multimedia initiative 3ROCK is set to enhance the coverage of the nation's top-flight league beyond imagination.

Chairman of 3ROCK Chris Dehring, speaking at yesterday's launch at Jamaica Football Federation offices, noted that the initiative is poised to take RSPL's story and make it the “most incredible book, which will turn into a movie in the future”.

Dehring explained that 3ROCK is an amalgam of five of the most dynamic media entities – Phase 3, Ready TV, Jamaica Observer, CVM TV, and KLAS ESPN Radio – in Jamaica, coming together to create the most incredible multimedia platform for the benefit of the country's football.

With 3ROCK in play, the RSPL season, scheduled to commence on Sunday, will for the first time see over 200 games being covered across the respective media platforms, as well as on the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) own 24/7 channel, RSPL TV.

“What an amalgamation, what a dynamic partnership that has come together with a label for the Red Stripe Premier League, an unprecedented and historic coverage of any league in this country... this is an incredible opportunity for the Premier League to build on its intellectual property.

“We're going to be at least doubling the number of matches from last year, then we have the most incredible newspaper (Jamaica Observer) partner that is going to be positioning football in Jamaica in the position that it deserves to be as the number one sport, and the Premier League will be front and centre,” Dehring explained while addressing the launch.

This, Dehring notes, will play a significant role in assisting the Premier League to later recap substantial financial benefits for the clubs.

“We've just started to create intellectual property, not just on the Ready TV, but as well to cable operators in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. And, of course, that channel then also gets to be streamed internationally by Island Sports Network and, hopefully, generate some revenues on international markets as well. So we're basically setting the base in this first year to create intellectual property for sale around the world,” Dehring explained.

He continued: “If you think about the fact that only 36 matches were broadcast on TV last year, and you're going to have over 200 games now, we're talking about a massive paradigm shift. And so it really gives the opportunity for the PLCA, it gives the opportunity for sponsors to come on board. And having this massive multimedia platform for them to take advantage of, which obviously will then come down to the benefit of the PLCA and of course clubs.”

Meanwhile, Red Stripe's Senior Brand Manager Andrew Anguin is also excited at the prospects to come from the 3ROCK initiative.

“The PLCA has really made tremendous strides in landing this partnership with 3ROCK. It bodes well for the future of Jamaica's football and obviously as a brand being able to stand beside them and to be a catalyst for growth, it gives me goosebumps,” Anguin told the Observer.

The new RSPL season is set to feature 12 teams competing on 33 match days during the league phase. Action then enters a play-off format before the grand final set for next May.

A major highlight to kick-start the season will be the flagship Monday Night fixture between champions Portmore United and newcomers Molynes United FC at the Anthony Spaulding Complex. The opening contest between last year's beaten finalist Waterhouse FC and the other newcomers Vere United FC has been postponed due to the former's participation in the CFU Club Championships.