Rugby teaches discipline, says Jonathan Grant's Danielle Bennett

Even as the Jamaica Crocs continue to prepare for the final phase of qualification for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan, this summer, the sport of rugby continues to take root at the high school level in the country.

The Credit Unions of Jamaica/Jamaica Rugby Football Union School Boys' Under-16 and Girls' Open Age 10's Championship comes to a close today with the playing of the finals at Stadium East field.

Preceding the finals will be the third-place play-off for the Girls' Open Age Championships between York Castle High and Innswood High starting at 1:00 pm.

The boys' third-place play-off will be contested between Jonathan Grant High and Spanish Town High at 2:00 pm.

At 3:00 pm will be the Girls' Open final between Jonathan Grant and Norman Manley High after which will be the boys' final at 4:00 pm between York Castle High and Innswood High.

Danielle Bennett, captain of the Jonathan Grant High school rugby team, is a student athlete who has developed a passion for one of the world's most popular sport in recent years.

“I have a deep admiration for this sport, rugby. I have been a player for the past four years and throughout these years my love for the sport has grown tremendously. Rugby has become a part of my everyday life and from that I have gained a new family,” she said.

Bennett has got over her initial fears and says she now has to answer questions as to why she plays the sport.

“At first I thought this is way too dangerous but I chanced it and it is great. Yes, there are dangers that come along with it, but isn't danger in every sport played?

“The question that is often asked of me is, you play rugby?...emphasising on the you because of my body size, being tall and slim. My answer will always be the same, it's not just about body size. With the teachings of my coach, Mr Sweenie, we have learnt that discipline and respect is a must and there is no 'I' in team. I have become a better sportsman as well as developed a better character,” she explained.

She credited her teammates' efforts throughout the season for her school getting to the final.

“I have to thank my teammates because if it wasn't for their passion and love for the sport, we wouldn't have made it thus far.”

She also thanked the sponsors for coming onboard and breathing new life into the burgeoning sport.

“I would like to thank the Jamaica Credit Unions for sponsoring us and believing in us and standing by our side.

“I am proud to represent my school,” she added.

Bennett also called for more girls to get involved with the sport in Jamaica.

“I believe that more girls should get involved in rugby because it offers great opportunities and it also teaches discipline and respect. You get to go places, meet wonderful people and overall it's a wonderful sport.”

