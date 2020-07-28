Run chase ideal platform for centuries — Simmons

MANCHESTER, England (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons said Sunday the rescue effort required by West Indies in the decisive third Test provided the ideal platform for batsmen to finally produce the big scores so far lacking in the series.

Set an improbable 399 to win the Old Trafford contest and retain the Wisden Trophy, West Indies finished the third day here on 10 for two, but Simmons said with two days left to bat, batsmen had plenty time in which to build long innings.

Yesterday's fourth day was totally washed out due to rain.

“We haven't had any centuries in this series so I'm always going to be putting pressure on them to go out there and get [them],” Simmons said in a post-match media conference.

“And the wicket is still a good wicket to bat on so they have to set themselves a target of getting a big hundred on this wicket. Tomorrow [Monday] is only the fourth day so we have a lot of time to bat so, we've got to show that determination to get big scores.”

West Indies conceded a massive 172-run lead when they were dismissed for 197 in their first innings, about half-hour before lunch, and then watched as England piled up 226 for two declared.

Rory Burns (90), Captain Joe Root (68 not out) and Dom Sibley (56) all got half-centuries, as West Indies bowlers toiled without success across the two final sessions.

Simmons said he was proud of how the fast bowlers had gone about their work, especially after being called upon for back-to-back Tests in a difficult series.

“It's been tough. It's been tough going into this third Test — back-to-back Tests — and I am so appreciative, I'm so excited, I'm so everything for the work the bowlers have put in – especially the two quicks (Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel) who played in all three Test matches and have given us everything that they have,” Simmons pointed out.

“I will always raise a glass to them because they have put in all the work.

“Yes, I think we're struggling where the runs are concerned and we've struggled since after the second innings of the second Test, but all in all, a lot of work has been done.

“Yes, the guys are going to go home on empty but that's what you want at the end of a series — that they've given their all and if all isn't good enough then you take that and you work on how you get better.”

And with West Indies starting a difficult task in saving the game, Simmons said he was already pleased with how his side had acquitted themselves.

“I think the tour has been very good to win the first Test match and to be in a position in the second Test match where we should have taken it away from them, had we batted out that day,” the former Test all-rounder contended.

“They [England] got stronger [with the experience of] Anderson, Broad in the team [in the current Test]. It's a big difference.

“I think we can take a lot from the tour. The batsmen are thinking a little more Test-batting wise rather than we're out there and not really in the game.”