Run Thatcher Run produces the goods in Overnight

After a superb stretch run, Run Thatcher Run, under a well-timed ride from Phillip Parchment, got up in time to beat stable companion Mr Universe by ¾ length in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance highlighter at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The three-year-old chestnut colt watched from second position as Mr Universe (Omar Walker) blazed the early trail, setting quarterly splits of 23.2 and 45.3 in the 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) event for three-year-olds and upwards.

Run Thatcher Run started to get closer as the speedy Mr Universe turned for home with a good-enough lead. It was then that Parchment produced his mount and the younger Run Thatcher Run responded well in the final stages of the race to land his third victory for the season from five starts.

Peking Cruz (Robert Halledeen) also came with a strong run towards the back-end of the race for third place with Lottery Ticket (Raddesh Roman) getting fourth.

Bred by Winston Kong, owned by Ian Kong and trained by Wayne DaCosta, Run Thatcher Run ( Fearless Vision – Ahwhofah) ran 5 ½ furlongs in a career-best 1:05.3.

The win was DaCosta's second on the card as the champion conditioner earlier saddled Madam Secretary (Raddesh Roman) in the fourth race over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Also with a double on the day was trainer Carl Anderson, who saddled Rundazzle (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) in the second and Stallwalkin'girl (Kiaman McGregor) in the third race.

The feature race, the Miracle Cure Sprint was won in a front-running style by Formal Fashion, trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by apprentice Daniel Satchell.

Formal Fashion won by 3 ½ lengths ahead of Outrageous (Roger Hewitt) and Sure Cote (Raddesh Roman) in a time of 1:07.1 for 5 ½ furlongs.