Run Thatcher Run produces the goods in Overnight
After a superb stretch run, Run Thatcher Run, under a well-timed ride from Phillip Parchment, got up in time to beat stable companion Mr Universe by ¾ length in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance highlighter at Caymanas Park yesterday.
The three-year-old chestnut colt watched from second position as Mr Universe (Omar Walker) blazed the early trail, setting quarterly splits of 23.2 and 45.3 in the 5 ½-furlong (1,100m) event for three-year-olds and upwards.
Run Thatcher Run started to get closer as the speedy Mr Universe turned for home with a good-enough lead. It was then that Parchment produced his mount and the younger Run Thatcher Run responded well in the final stages of the race to land his third victory for the season from five starts.
Peking Cruz (Robert Halledeen) also came with a strong run towards the back-end of the race for third place with Lottery Ticket (Raddesh Roman) getting fourth.
Bred by Winston Kong, owned by Ian Kong and trained by Wayne DaCosta, Run Thatcher Run ( Fearless Vision – Ahwhofah) ran 5 ½ furlongs in a career-best 1:05.3.
The win was DaCosta's second on the card as the champion conditioner earlier saddled Madam Secretary (Raddesh Roman) in the fourth race over 7 furlongs (1,400m).
Also with a double on the day was trainer Carl Anderson, who saddled Rundazzle (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) in the second and Stallwalkin'girl (Kiaman McGregor) in the third race.
The feature race, the Miracle Cure Sprint was won in a front-running style by Formal Fashion, trained by Patrick Lynch and ridden by apprentice Daniel Satchell.
Formal Fashion won by 3 ½ lengths ahead of Outrageous (Roger Hewitt) and Sure Cote (Raddesh Roman) in a time of 1:07.1 for 5 ½ furlongs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy