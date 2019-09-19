LUCEA, Hanover — Former champions Rusea's High and Frome Technical stayed on course for a mega clash in Zone B of the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition after taking their win streaks to three games yesterday following victories over Green Island High and Merlene Ottey High, respectively.

Tarique Clarke scored a hat-trick for Rusea's High in their come-from-behind 3-1 win over Green Island at Collin Miller Sports Complex in Lucea, while Giovanni Mittoo also had a three-timer for Frome Technical in their 6-0 result over Merlene Ottey High at Frome Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Anchovy High in Zone A, and Seaforth High in Zone O both had their winning runs stopped, as Manning's School rebounded with a 5-0 win over Grange Hill in Zone D.

In Lucea, Green Island took the lead early but missed a number of chances to earn at least a point, including a penalty miss in the second half allowing Rusea's back in the game.

Martino Gordon headed Green Island into the lead, but Clarke led his team back with two goals in the first half then completed the hat-trick with a quickly taken direct free kick late in the game.

Green Island had a chance to draw level at 2-2 by Rohan Farquharson's penalty kick was saved by goalkeeper Deandre Fenton.

At Frome, Mittoo was scoring in his third-straight game and took his tally to five goals, while Zico Stone scored a brace.

Anchovy High went down 0-2 to Zone A leaders Cornwall College at Anchovy, as Calvin Stephens and Brandon Curate scored in either half, while Seaforth High, who were seeking a fourth-straight win, were held 0-0 by Paul Bogle High.

In Zone E St Elizabeth Technical blanked Sydney Pagon 4-0, as Mushtaq Christopher scored twice with Kristoff Murray and Shamar Wallace getting a goal each.

Manning's School, who had their winning run snapped on Saturday, blanked Grange Hill 5-0, while in Zone G Alston High and Holmwood Technical stayed locked at the top with wins over Knox College and Christiana High, respectively.

Alston edged Knox 1-0, while Holmwood were 2-0 winners over Christiana High.

Yesterday's results

Zone A

Anchovy High 0, Cornwall College

2

St James 4, Maldon 1

Irwin 1, Green Pond 2



Zone B

Rusea's High 3, Green Island 1

Merlene Ottey 0, Frome Tech 6



Zone D

Godfrey Stewart 2, Maud McLeod 2

Belmont 1, Petersfield 1

Manning's 5, Grange Hill 0



Zone E

Lacovia 2, Maggotty 0

Black River 0, Newell 2

STETHS 4, Sydney Pagon 0



Zone G

Holmwood Tech 2, Christiana 0

Knox College 0, Alston 1

Spalding 3, Roger Clarke 0



Zone J

Brimmervale 4, St Mary Tech 1



Zone M

Bellefield 1, Garvey Maceo 2



Zone N

Kemps Hill 1, Old Harbour 2



Zone O

Morant Bay 0, St Thomas Tech 2

Seaforth 0, Paul Bogle 0