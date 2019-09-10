Rusea's open with big 7-1 win over Merlene Ottey High

LUCEA, Hanover — Former champions Rusea's High and Frome Technical scored wins in Zone B to kick-start their campaigns in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition yesterday.

Kenroy Campbell scored a hat-trick for Rusea's High as they swamped Merlene Ottey High 7-1 in Lucea, while Frome Technical, a semi-finalist last year, got by Hopewell High 2-0 at Orchard Community Centre in Hopewell.

There were also big wins for William Knibb Memorial and Manning's School in their games.

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) will start their campaign today when 17 games are down to be contested, including three match-ups between teams that won on Saturday — Munro College vs Sydney Pagon High in Zone E; Manchester High vs Belair High in Zone F, and Ocho Rios High vs Oracabessa in Zone I.

Sydney Pagon, who are in their second season, won their first daCosta Cup game on Saturday, edging Lacovia 1-0 and face a Munro College team which won their opening game on Saturday, only the second time in the last five seasons they were able to achieve that.

Last season Sydney Pagon had earned their first point in the competition by holding Munro College to a 1-1 draw at Munro.

Manchester High are coming off a big 5-0 win over B B Coke in their first game and have won their last 10 games against Belair since the latter returned to the competition in the 2014 season.

Oracabessa beat Ocho Rios in their second-round game last year, avenging their first-round loss, on their way to qualifying for the second round, and got off to a fast start on Saturday with a big 5-1 win over Iona High.

Campbell scored three times, Jeremy Coke and Chad Howell got one each, while there were two own goals as Rusea's High got off to a fast start against minnows Merlene Ottey High at Colin Miller Sports Complex.

Frome Technical got by Hopewell High 2-0 with Fabian Forbes scoring in the first half and Giovanni Mitto scoring in the second half.

William Knibb Memorial saw off Holland High 4-1 in their Zone C game played in Martha Brae, while Manning's School blanked Belmont Academy 5-0 in their Zone D game played at Sandals Whitehouse field.

Anchovy High scored a rare win over St James High, edging the former champions 1-0 with a goal from Markino Smith in their Zone A game.

Green Pond took the lead in Zone A on goal difference after their 5-0 thrashing of Maldon High, as Kharim Daley scored a brace with one each from Macharn Smith, Kevon Lewis and Johnti Graham.

Today’s games

Zone E

Maggotty High vs STETHS @ Appleton Sports Club

Munro College vs Sydney Pagon

Newell High vs Lacovia High

Zone F

B B Coke vs May Day

Mile Gully vs DeCarteret College @ Mile Gully

Community Centre

Belair High vs Manchester High

Zone I

Marcus Garvey vs Iona @ Drax Hall

Browns Town vs York Castle @ Addison Park

Oracabessa vs Ocho Rios

Zone J

St Mary Tech vs Tacky @Richmond

Carron Hall vs Annotto Bay @ Highgate

Zone M

Bellefield High vs Denbigh Highgate

Zone N

Kemps Hill vs Vere Technical

Old Harbour vs Foga Road @ Soya Field

Zone O

Yallahs vs St Thomas Technical

Seaforth vs Morant Bay

Paul Bogle vs Robert Lightbourne

Yesterday’s results

Zone A

Anchovy High 1, St James 0

Green Pond 5, Maldon High 0

Zone B

Hopewell 0, Frome Technical 2

Rusea’s High 7, Merlene Ottey 1

Zone C

Spot Valley 1, Herbert Morrison 1

William Knibb 4, Holland High 1

Zone D

Belmont Academy 0, Manning’s School 5

Maud McLeod 1, Grange Hill 0

Petersfield vs Godfrey Stewart was postponed