Russell, Bravo axed for India ODI tour

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Injury-plagued Andre Russell and Darren Bravo have been axed for the three-match One-Day International series against India starting next month.

Both featured in the just concluded ICC World Cup in England but had little impact in their limited appearances.

From that World Cup squad, speedster Shannon Gabriel and off spinner Ashley Nurse have also been dropped along with batsman Sunil Ambris, who was called up as an injury replacement for Russell.

Veteran opener Chris Gayle has been included in the 14-man squad after making an about turn on his retirement.

The trio of opener John Campbell, all-rounder Roston Chase, and seamer Keemo Paul have been called up.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.