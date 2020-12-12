Russell burst turns contest in Kings favour

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (CMC) — Andre Russell's two-wicket burst in the 16th over turned the game on its head and propelled Colombo Kings to a narrow six-run victory over Johnson Charles' Jaffna Stallions in the Sri Lanka Premier League here Thursday.

Chasing 174 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Stallions were on course for the win on 125 or four with Pakistani Shaoib Malik (29) and Thisara Perera (22) involved in an ominous-looking, 34-run fifth-wicket stand.

However, Russell struck with the last two balls of the over, first getting Perera to hole out on the ropes at deep point before having Shoaib also caught in the position, cutting high to Daniel Bell-Drummond.

With 49 runs needed from the last four overs, Stallions ran out of steam as Hasaranga de Silva (23 not out) and Suranga Lakmal (17 not out) failed to find the acceleration required in a 42-run, unbroken sixth-wicket stand.

Russell, who accounted for top-scorer Charith Asalanka's 32, finished with three for 46 from his four overs of pace.

Charles failed again at the top, deceived by a slower ball from seamer Dushmantha Chameera and bowled for eight in the third over with the score on 14.

Asalanka, who faced 27 balls and struck four fours, then put on 33 for the second wicket, with Tom Moores (23) and a further 36 for the third wicket with Shoaib.

Russell had earlier smashed a 14-ball 21 with two fours and a six as Kings cantered to 173 for four off their 20 overs.

However, it was Englishman Laurie Evans who shone brightly, belting an unbeaten 108 off 65 balls, with nine fours and five sixes, to bring the innings to life.

He dominated an 84-run third-wicket stand with Angelo Mathews (15) and a 36-run fourth-wicket partnership with Russell who was run out off the last ball of the innings.