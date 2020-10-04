Batting blues

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — West Indies star Andre Russell grabbed two wickets, but continued to struggle for batting form as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went down by 18 runs to Shimron Hetmyer's Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here yesterday.

With KKR choosing to bowl first, the fast-bowling all-rounder claimed two for 29 from his two overs as Delhi rattled up an imposing tournament best 228 for four off their 20 overs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Captain Shreyas Iyer slammed a top score of 88 not out from 38 balls with seven fours and half-dozen sixes, while Prithvi Shaw stroked 66 from 41 balls at the top of the order, in a 56-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (26).

Iyer put on 73 with Shaw for the second wicket and a further 72 for the third with Rishabh Pant who hammered a 17-ball 38 before becoming the first of Russell's two wickets.

Tasked with bowling the final over, Russell proved superb against Hetmyer, conceding just seven runs and claiming the wicket of Australian Marcus Stoinis for one.

The left-handed Hetmyer (seven not out) arrived following Stoinis's dismissal off the first ball and despite slamming the third ball for six, struggled to get the ball away.

In reply, KKR got 58 off 35 balls from Nitish Rana as they made a fist of it before finishing on 210 for eight of their 20 overs.

Englishman Eoin Morgan blasted five sixes in an 18-ball 44, but KKR never really recovered after sliding to 137 for six after 15 overs.

The anticipated flourish from Russell never came, the big-hitting right-hander lashing a four and a six in 13 before holing out to third man off a short ball from South African speedster Kagiso Rabada in the 19th over.

Russell has now managed just 48 runs from three innings.

Off-spinning all-rounder Sunil Narine, who had earlier went wicket-less from two expensive overs which cost 26 runs, made just three before becoming the first casualty of the innings, bowled by South African pacer Anrich Nortje for three in the first over.