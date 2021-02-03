Russell wins silver, Fenlator-Victorian disqualified

Jamaica's Carrie Russell rebounded from Monday's third-place finish to grab a silver medal in yesterday's IBSF Women's Monobob World Series in Lake Placid, New York.

It was mixed news for the Jamaicans as Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who took second on Monday, was disqualified on a day that saw slower times than Monday's with none of the competitors managing to finish under two minutes from their two runs.

Yesterday Russell was clocked in two minutes 01.51 seconds, 1.29 seconds behind American Nicole Vogt, who won back-to-back races and finished in 2:00.22 minutes.

A day earlier the American won in 1:59.18 minutes with Fenlator-Victorian also dipping under the two-minute mark with 1:59.71 minutes.

American Brittany Reinbolt was third yesterday with a combined time of 2:01.58 minutes.

The action will switch to the two-woman bobsleigh competition today with Russell and Fenlator-Victorian teaming up.

— Paul Reid