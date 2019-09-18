Photo: SAFETY FIRST

Some schoolboy football matches called off yesterday due to lightning threat

St George's College player Duvaughn Dunkley (left foreground) and Calabar High's Rushane Williams battle for possession of the ball during their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Group F encounter at Red Hills Road yesterday. The game was called off at the half-time interval, with the score at nil-all, because of threats posed by lightning accompanied by heavy rain. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

