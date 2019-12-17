Saints, Knights set to advance in NBL qualification tourney
MONTEGO BAY, St James – Western Conference team s Falmouth Saints and Cricket Club Knights look well set to advance to the next round of the Jamaica Basketball Association's (JABA) National Basketball League (NBL) qualification tournament , after scoring wins on Saturday as the first round ended.
Falmouth Saints came from behind in the final quarter to beat Central Celtics by six points (92-86), while Knights rebounded from a loss to Spanish Town Spartans to beat Rae Town Raptors 73-58 at Montego Bay Cricket Club.
Central Celtics led 18-9 after the first quarter, 30-25 at half-time, and 58-54 after the third quarter before the home team roared back to outscore the visitors 38-28 in the final quarter, led by Michael Schloss with 28 points and eight assists, and Dave Black who scored 15 points and had six rebounds.
Earland Smith had a game-high 31 points for Central Celtics, while Damon Sullivan scored 14 points.
After tying at 13-all after the first quarter, Knights outscored Raptors 60-45 over the next three quarters led by Antonio Spence's double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Mikhail Smith scored 15 points.
Both Romone Spence and Davian Solomon scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds for Raptors.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy