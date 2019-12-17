Saints, Knights set to advance in NBL qualification tourney

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Western Conference team s Falmouth Saints and Cricket Club Knights look well set to advance to the next round of the Jamaica Basketball Association's (JABA) National Basketball League (NBL) qualification tournament , after scoring wins on Saturday as the first round ended.

Falmouth Saints came from behind in the final quarter to beat Central Celtics by six points (92-86), while Knights rebounded from a loss to Spanish Town Spartans to beat Rae Town Raptors 73-58 at Montego Bay Cricket Club.

Central Celtics led 18-9 after the first quarter, 30-25 at half-time, and 58-54 after the third quarter before the home team roared back to outscore the visitors 38-28 in the final quarter, led by Michael Schloss with 28 points and eight assists, and Dave Black who scored 15 points and had six rebounds.

Earland Smith had a game-high 31 points for Central Celtics, while Damon Sullivan scored 14 points.

After tying at 13-all after the first quarter, Knights outscored Raptors 60-45 over the next three quarters led by Antonio Spence's double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Mikhail Smith scored 15 points.

Both Romone Spence and Davian Solomon scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds for Raptors.

— Paul Reid